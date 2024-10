Zealand gets a second CRL in ultra-rare disease

The U.S. FDA has issued yet another complete response letter (CRL) for dasiglucagon, a glucagon receptor agonist, being developed by Zealand Pharma A/S for treating congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare disease that is also being targeted by at least two other companies. This CRL is pegged to the timing of a third-party manufacturing facility reinspection that was done in August and September. The agency also wants some additional clinical analysis from the phase III study.