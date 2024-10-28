Abbvie snags Alzheimer’s candidate in $1.4B Aliada buyout

Only three years after it was co-founded by Johnson & Johnson, Aliada Therapeutics Inc. is being acquired by Abbvie Inc. in a deal valued at $1.4 billion that gives the big pharma firm another shot at the Alzheimer’s disease space. The all-cash deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, will give Abbvie access to Aliada’s blood-brain barrier-crossing Modular Delivery, or MODEL, as well as rights to ALIA-1758, an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta antibody designed using MODEL, which is in phase I testing for Alzheimer’s disease.