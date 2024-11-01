BioWorld - Friday, November 1, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Eylea down and slept? Regeneron keeps faith in AMD biosimilar war

Nov. 1, 2024
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
The nearer-looming threat of a biosimilar from Amgen Inc. to heavyweight Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s age-related macular degeneration (AMD) VEGF therapy, Eylea (aflibercept), along with other issues, pressured shares of the latter (NASDAQ:REGN) since reporting third-quarter earnings Oct 31. But Wall Street pundits are not altogether aligned on how serious the scenario might be. After the earnings update, Regeneron’s stock fell 12%, from $925 to $819.96, and closed Nov. 1 at $843.60, up $5.40.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Ocular Biosimilar Protein U.S.