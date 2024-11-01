Eylea down and slept? Regeneron keeps faith in AMD biosimilar war

The nearer-looming threat of a biosimilar from Amgen Inc. to heavyweight Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s age-related macular degeneration (AMD) VEGF therapy, Eylea (aflibercept), along with other issues, pressured shares of the latter (NASDAQ:REGN) since reporting third-quarter earnings Oct 31. But Wall Street pundits are not altogether aligned on how serious the scenario might be. After the earnings update, Regeneron’s stock fell 12%, from $925 to $819.96, and closed Nov. 1 at $843.60, up $5.40.