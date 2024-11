Medtronic, Tempus ALERT to disparities in valve replacement

Medtronic plc and Tempus AI Inc. launched the ALERT study to better understand and address the racial, ethnic, gender and geographic disparities associated with guideline-recommended treatments for aortic stenosis and mitral valve regurgitation. Currently, white patients represent 91% of people who receive TAVR procedures, a minimally invasive procedure that sharply reduces complications and improves quality of life in patients with narrowed heart valves.