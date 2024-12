Neurology/psychiatric

NRP1 is NGF/TrkA partner in crime in pain signaling

Chronic pain affects about 20% of the population worldwide. It is – inadequately – treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compounds and opioids that lack efficacy and that are associated with serious side effects. The signaling axis composed of nerve growth factor (NGF) and the receptor tropomyosin-related kinase A (TrkA) is one of the few non-opioid targets that has been validated for treating chronic pain in patients.