As STIs explode, at-home testing reduces diagnostic barriers

Jan. 6, 2025
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
For more than a decade, HIV remained the only sexually transmitted infection (STI) with U.S. FDA approval of at-home sample collection, but a growing number of tests for sexually transmitted infections have received the regulatory greenlight for patients to swab themselves in the privacy of their own homes in recent years. With STIs reaching levels not seen in decades, regulators and physicians hope that the move will increase diagnostic rates and reduce disease spread by overcoming stigma and access barriers.
