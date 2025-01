Arctic Therapeutics explores Alzheimer’s with $28M series A

Icelandic genomics company Arctic Therapeutics has closed a €26.5 million (US$27.6 million) series A, enabling it to assess if its lead drug AT-001, designed to treat a rare inherited amyloid disease, also could be used to treat more common forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. The program is currently in a phase IIb/III European trial in cystatin C amyloid angiopathy, an ultra-rare disease found only in Iceland that is caused by the L68Q mutation in the cystatin C gene.