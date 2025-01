US HHS awards Shionogi $375M to develop COVID-19 PrEP therapy

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. won a $375 million project agreement from the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle to develop its 3CL protease inhibitor, S-892216, as a long-acting injectable for COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis. The project was awarded to New Jersey-based Shionogi Inc., a subsidiary of the Osaka, Japan-based pharmaceutical company. S-892216 is an investigational second-generation 3CL protease inhibitor in development as a long-acting injectable for prophylaxis treatment of SARS-CoV-2.