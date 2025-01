Biopharma clinical updates December 2024

Lilly’s Zepbound outpaces Wegovy as December logs 212 trial updates

In December 2024 BioWorld recorded 212 clinical trial updates, an increase from 180 in November and closely aligning with 219 in October. The month saw 16 successful phase III outcomes, along with two mixed results and two trial failures. Eli Lilly and Co. reported that its FDA-approved weight-loss drug Zepbound (tirzepatide) outperformed Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy (semaglutide) in the phase IIIb Surmount-5 trial.