Akero’s EFX reverses cirrhosis in MASH patients in phase IIb trial

What a difference 60 weeks can make. That’s the lesson Akero Therapeutics Inc. shared with the rollout of what executives called “unprecedented” data from the phase IIb Symmetry trial testing efruxifermin (EFX), its FGF21 receptor agonist, in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). While earlier findings had shown only a trend in improvement at 36 weeks, full 96-week results showed more than doubling of earlier effect size, hitting the primary endpoint and sending shares of Akero (NASDAQ:AKRO) up 97% to close Jan. 27 at $51.71.