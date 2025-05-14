The U.S. FDA granted Abbvie Inc. accelerated approval for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Teliso-V (telisotuzumab vedotin), newly branded Emrelis, making it the first treatment for previously treated advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high c-Met protein overexpression.

The ADC was granted breakthrough therapy designation in December 2021, and the BLA was submitted last September supported by phase II Luminosity trial data presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) congress.

Emrelis is a first-in-class c-Met-directed ADC comprising a c-Met-binding antibody, cleavable linker and the monomethyl auristatin E payload designed to target c-Met-expressing cells. The c-Met protein is often associated with poor prognosis for NSCLC patients. About 85% of lung cancers are NSCLC, and the c-Met proteins is found to be overexpressed in about 25% of advanced EGFR wild-type, nonsquamous NSCLC patients. About half of those patients have high c-Met overexpression, which Abbvie measures with the immunohistochemistry test from Roche AG, Ventana Met (SP44) RxDx Assay, also approved by the FDA as a companion diagnostic.

"Despite the progress we have seen in the treatment of lung cancer, we need more options for people whose treatments stop working," said Upal Basu Roy, executive director of research at the Lungevity Foundation. "This approval is a welcomed targeted therapy for those with high c-Met protein overexpressing late-stage, non-small-cell lung cancer who have seen very limited treatment innovation in the last decade."

The phase II Luminosity study, which has treated patients in the second- or third-line setting, showed that those with high c-Met protein overexpression (n=84) who received Emrelis demonstrated a 35% overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) with a median of 7.2 months. The most common adverse reactions in at least 20% of patients were peripheral neuropathy, fatigue, decreased appetite and peripheral edema. The most common grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities were decreased lymphocytes, increased glucose, increased alanine aminotransferase, increased gamma glutamyl transferase, decreased phosphorus, decreased sodium, decreased hemoglobin and decreased calcium.

A confirmatory trial is already underway to support full approval with the global, open-label, randomized, controlled phase III Telimet NSCLC-01, which is comparing intravenous Emrelis with intravenous docetaxel and will enroll 698 patients, with completion expected in 2028.

Luminosity data also showed in 2024 that among 122 heavily pretreated advanced colorectal cancer patients, it reached a confirmed objective response rate of 18% (n=40) and 24% (n=41) at the 2.4-mg/kg and 3-mg/kg doses administered once every three weeks. The most common grade 3 and higher treatment-emergent adverse events were anemia, neutropenia and febrile neutropenia, and TEAEs led to discontinuation in 25 patients (20.5%).

The NSCLC approval is for those who have received a prior systemic therapy and that have high c-Met protein overexpression in at least half of tumor cells with strong staining.

The company also announced a collaboration and license option agreement on May 14 with San Diego-based Adarx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop small interfering RNA therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including neuroscience immunology and oncology. The deal equated to $335 million up front for Adarx, and made it eligible to receive “several billion dollars” in contingent payments, including option-related fees and milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties.

North Chicago-based Abbvie’s shares (NYSE:ABBV) fell about 6% to $177.44 at its May 14 closing.