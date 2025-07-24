Astrazeneca plc reported positive “high-level” results from a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III trial with once-weekly, self-administered gefurulimab in adults with anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (MG). The complement C5 inhibitor met its primary and all secondary endpoints, London-based Astrazeneca said. Data turned up a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement from baseline in the MG Activities of Daily Living total score at week 26 compared to placebo.

US FDA approves first hand eczema treatment: Leo Pharma’s Anzupgo

Becoming the first approved treatment for chronic hand eczema (CHE) in the U.S., Leo Pharma A/S’s Anzupgo (delgocitinib) received FDA clearance for an indication that affects 10% of adults worldwide. The cream, dosed at 20 mg/g and applied topically, will treat moderate to severe cases in those not responsive to, or unable to take, topical corticosteroids. A steroid-free, pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, Anzupgo inhibits the JAK-STAT pathway. It blocks the activity of JAK1, JAK2, JAK3 and typrosine kinase 2, ultimately suppressing inflammatory responses that drive CHE. The FDA approval arrived 10 months after the agency accepted the NDA filing last September. To prepare for a launch, Ballerup, Denmark-based Leo Pharma has scaled up its sales force by 50%.

Rett syndrome developers forge ahead with potential new therapies

Efforts continue to find a solid, safe therapy in Rett syndrome, a rare, neurodevelopmental disorder that occurs mostly in girls. Among the players to gain Wall Street attention lately are Neurogene Inc. and Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Another approach in the works: blocking HDAC6 with a compound called QTX-153 from Quimatryx SL in Spain.

Kintor’s KX-826 meets phase II endpoints in male alopecia

Suzhou, China-based Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd.’s KX-826 met the primary endpoint in a phase II trial for treating male adult androgenetic alopecia (AGA). Kintor is developing the androgen receptor inhibitor for topical treatment of AGA as well as acne vulgaris. The pivotal trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled phase II/III study with adaptive designs to evaluate the efficacy and safety of KX-826 tincture 1% and 0.5% for the topical treatment of male adults with AGA in China.

South Korea hits record $23B pharma production; 2024 exports up 28%

South Korea’s pharmaceutical manufacturing reached an all-time high of ₩32.86 trillion (US$23 billion) in 2024, representing a 7.3% increase from 2023 and the highest on record since the country began count in 1998. According to a report from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety published June 27, 2025, domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing had increased steadily over the past five years, rising from ₩24.56 trillion in 2020, ₩25.49 trillion in 2021, ₩28.95 in 2022 and ₩30.63 trillion in 2023. With a 10-year consecutive rise in manufacturing, South Korea’s pharmaceutical market reached ₩31.69 trillion in 2024, a 0.7% increase from 2023. Pharmaceutical exports jumped 28.2% from ₩9.88 trillion in 2023 to ₩12.67 trillion in 2024, the highest in five years since the COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019.

