New therapies vie to change fatal course of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Duration: 23:42

02-11-2022

With the study of long COVID-19 continuing to evolve, the BioWorld team is taking a closer look at the condition -- a complex syndrome affecting more than 100 million people globally -- and what's being done about it. In this episode, BioWorld Senior Science Editor Anette Breindl and Staff Writer Lee Landenberger, fresh off writing a pair of detailed stories about these issues, join us to talk about how consensus around what long COVID is has emerged. Why is that consensus important and what sort of treatments are in the pipeline? Are patients moving closer to the center of the conversation as we continue to navigate this pandemic, which the World Health Organization reminded us recently is very much not yet over? Listen to find out!