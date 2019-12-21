Device tax falls as Trump signs FY 2020 spending bills

The much-maligned medical device tax was finally laid to rest Dec. 20, as President Donald Trump signed a spending bill that included a permanent repeal of the tax. The 2.3% excise tax on devices was brought into the statute via the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and its repeal brings much-needed breathing room to small device makers, who were seen as disproportionately affected by the tax due to its applicability to revenues rather than profits.

The House of Representatives passed the related legislation Dec. 17 that also featured an excision of the so-called Cadillac tax on premium employer-sponsored health plans. Another victim was the health insurance tax, which like the Cadillac and device taxes, was also a feature of the ACA.

The House bill included a provision that would put chemically synthesized polypeptides into the category of biologics, thus providing 12 years of data exclusivity vs. the five years they currently enjoy. The legislation also encodes provisions that would allow makers of generic drugs and biotech products to sue the brand manufacturer for samples of the brand name product, a provision intended to dismantle delays of generics. This legislation made the rounds on Capitol Hill as the Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples (CREATES) Act of 2019.

The Senate voted Dec. 19 to pass both the House spending bills, and the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA) responded with a statement lauding the development. MDMA president and CEO Mark Leahey said that the association began pressing for repeal of the device tax upon passage of the ACA in 2009, as it punished patient care and job creation. He hinted at the near certainty that Trump would sign the legislation with the statement that Senate passage “marks the culmination” of the effort to repeal the tax.

Trump signed the legislation late in the evening Dec. 20, leaving little time before government operations would have been suspended due to the expiration of the latest continuing resolution. The legislation provides complete budget authority throughout fiscal 2020. In addition to the device tax repeal, the spending bills encoded the Laboratory Access for Beneficiaries (LAB) Act of 2019, which takes up the controversial reset of the Medicare clinical lab fee schedule. The LAB Act pushes back the reporting date for affected clinical labs to January 2021, and its passage may take some of the legs out from under a lawsuit filed by the American Clinical Laboratory Association, ACLA v. Azar.

Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of the Advanced Medical Technology Association, said in a Dec. 20 statement, “this is a great day for American patients, American jobs and American innovation.” Whitaker said the demise of the tax will allow industry to provide patients with cutting-edge innovation and create “high-paying, high-tech jobs to keep the American economy booming.” He thanked the president and the administration for its support of the effort to repeal the tax.