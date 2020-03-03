Financings for March 3, 2020

Outlook Therapeutics Inc., of Cranbury, N.J., said it closed its previously announced registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of 7.6 million shares of its common stock, at a combined purchase price of $1.016 per share and associated unregistered warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of about $7.72 million. The company also issued to the investors in the registered direct offering unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.8 million shares of its common stock. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent. In addition, Outlook closed the private placement, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, with an affiliate of Singapore-based Biolexis Pte. Ltd., its controlling stockholder and strategic partner, of 2.5 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 1.2 million shares, at a combined purchase price of $1.016 per share and associated warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of about $2.5 million. Outlook intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including in support of its ONS-5010 development program.