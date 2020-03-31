Appointments and advancements for March 31, 2020

I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Rockville, Md., and Shanghai, appointed Fernando J. Sallés, senior vice president, head of U.S. and EU business development, effective March 30, 2020. Prior to joining I-Mab, Sallés provided business development expertise to buy-side and sell-side biopharma clients at Pteropsida LLC. He also served as vice president, head of global search at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sosei Group Corp., of Tokyo, appointed Rolf Soderstrom to its board. He was previously chief financial officer at BTG plc. Malcolm Weir, previously Sosei’s executive vice president research and early development, was named executive vice chairman.