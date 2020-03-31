Financings for March 31, 2020

Hoth Therapeutics Inc., of New York, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of about 1.4 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.45 per share. Gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $5 million. Laidlaw & Co. (UK) Ltd. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the development of products to prevent the COVID-19 virus.

Karolinska Development AB, of Stockholm, said it made an undisclosed investment in Svenska Vaccinfabriken Produktion AB (SVF), a company that develops therapeutic proteins and DNA vaccines against hepatitis B, hepatitis D and other viral diseases, as well as vaccines to prevent infections of COVID-19 and potential future coronaviruses. SVF’s vaccine platform technology has been developed by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Huddinge, Sweden. The projects are currently in the preclinical phase, and the first clinical trials could potentially be initiated in 2021. Specific terms were not disclosed, but, as a result of the initial investment, Karolinska Development will own 5% of the shares in SVF. Further, an option agreement gives the opportunity to increase the ownership to a total of 25% within a defined period of time and at a predetermined price.

Onethree Biotech Inc., of New York, said it closed a $2.5 million seed round led by Primary Venture Partners and Meridian Street Capital. The company, which emerged from Cornell Tech’s Runway Startup program, uses biology-driven artificial intelligence (AI) to predict new potential therapeutics and to pinpoint the underlying biological mechanisms driving drug efficacy. The funding will be used to scale and build out the platform's backend infrastructure and further validate the technology through partnerships with biotech and pharma. In addition to the new financing, in an effort to help COVID-19 research, Onethree is offering free AI-based toxicity screening to any researcher working on developing a new drug to treat COVID-19.