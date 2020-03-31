Other news to note for March 31, 2020

Akers Biosciences Inc., of Thorofare, N.J., said it entered a licensing agreement with Premas Biotech Pvt. Ltd., of Gurgaon, India, under which it will in-license a coronavirus vaccine candidate under development by Premas using its genetically engineered S. cerevisiae platform, D-Crypt, to recombinantly express the major structural proteins of the coronavirus. Under the terms of the agreement, Akers is acquiring Cystron Biotech LLC for a $1 million up-front payment, 622,756 shares of common stock or common stock equivalents and a royalty on net sales. It will make additional payments of cash and stock to the sellers of Cystron when certain milestones are achieved, along with a change of control. Akers is also required to make certain cash payments to Premas upon the achievement of additional milestones.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass., said it will begin screening its library of reactive aldehyde species inhibitors, including ADX-629 and reproxalap, for potential anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity in the treatment of COVID-19 infection. ADX-629 and reproxalap are structurally related to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, drugs currently in clinical testing for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Both Aldeyra drugs have been shown to diminish inflammation in animal models of cytokine storm. Reproxalap has also demonstrated preliminary activity in a preclinical model of acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company also disclosed that it has submitted a proposal to the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of ADX-629 for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Shares of Aldeyra (NASDAQ:ALDX) gained 23%, or 43 cents, to close March 24 at $2.31.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it is developing its repurposed drug compound, NP-120 (ifenprodil), as a possible treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), acute lung injury (ALI), chronic cough and coronavirus (COVID-19). The company intends to submit for ethics approval for a phase II trial for ifenprodil for IPF and chronic cough in Australia shortly. In addition, as a result of the data from an independent study showing the drug’s performance in an animal study for H5N1, the company has decided to expand its ifenprodil clinical trial program to include ALI, a specific form of injury with diverse causes, including influenza related pneumonia, and COVID-19.

Alphamab Oncology Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, said its subsidiary, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., has entered a clinical supply agreement with New York-based Pfizer Inc. to advance a clinical study of KN-026 in combination with Ibrance (palbociclib) in patients with previously treated locally advanced and/or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. Jiangsu Alphamab, as the study sponsor, will oversee and run the trial, and Pfizer will supply palbociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor. The phase Ib/II trial is an open-label study, aiming to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability of KN-026 in combination with palbociclib in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. In other news, Alphamab said subsidiary Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. established a partnership with Simcere Pharmaceuticals Group, of Nanjing, China, and 3D Medicines (Beijing) Co. Ltd., of Beijing, to advance the development and commercialization of KN-035 (also known as envafolimab), a checkpoint inhibitor for PD-L1, for oncology indications in mainland China. Under the terms, Alphamab Oncology is the exclusive manufacturer of KN-035 and responsible for production and supply. 3DMed will oversee KN-035's clinical development, registration and commercialization. Simcere will exclusively market KN-035 in mainland China upon the product's registration, and charge a marketing fee to 3DMed. Specific financial details were not disclosed.

Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., and the University of Alabama at Birmingham said they created AdCOVID, a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate and are preparing for immunogenicity studies and manufacture of phase I trial material. Initially, the firm will work with university investigators on preclinical animal studies and characterization of the vaccine immunogenicity with the goal of enabling a phase I trial in the third quarter.

Aptorum Group Ltd., of New York, said it is initiating an additional research and development project targeting the coronavirus group and has completed initial screening under the Smart-ACT platform, a repurposed and new drug discovery platform, to select, out of more than 2,600 approved small drug molecules, at least three potential candidates for further preclinical investigation against COVID-19. Aptorum is collaborating with Toronto based Covar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and has also entered an agreement with the University of Hong Kong’s Microbiology Department to conduct further preclinical investigation of the selected candidates prior to seeking approval from regulatory agencies to initiate clinical trials on suitable candidates. In particular, Aptorum will focus on investigation of at least three small-molecule drugs that have shown potential interference against two enzyme targets, namely 3CL-protease and RNA dependent RNA polymerase, with both playing pivotal roles in COVID-19’s replication cycle.

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it will use Duke-NUS' genetic correlation system to advance its COVID-19 vaccine, LUNAR-COV19. The partners first discussed their work together on March 10.

Atyr Pharma Inc., of San Diego, said its Hong Kong subsidiary, Pangu Biopharma Ltd., together with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, has been awarded a grant of approximately $750,000 to build a high-throughput platform for the development of bispecific antibodies. Initially the research focus will be on diseases, including cancer, in which neuropilin-2 overexpression is strongly implicated. The two-year project is being funded by the Hong Kong government’s Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) under the Partnership Research program.

Beigene Ltd., of New York, said the China National Medical Products Administration suspended the importation, sales and use of Abraxane (nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel) in China supplied to Beigene by Celgene Corp., part of Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York. The suspension is based on inspection findings at BMS’s U.S. contract manufacturing facility, though the nature of that finding wasn't disclosed. As a result, Beigene expects a disruption in Abraxane supply in China and is working with BMS to restore supply as soon as possible, it said, including through BMS’s remediation efforts at the current manufacturing site and application to qualify an alternative manufacturing site for China supply.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J., said expanded access treatment with the Inopulse inhaled nitric oxide system was initiated for the first time in a patient with a diagnosis of COVID-19 at the University of Miami School of Medicine. The treatment follows the recent decision by the FDA to grant emergency expanded access that allows Inopulse to immediately be used for the treatment of COVID-19 under the care and supervision of their physician.

Benitec Biopharma Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, a company working on a platform combining RNAi with gene therapy, said the shareholder resolution to redomicile to the U.S. was passed. Benitec also said the Supreme Court of Queensland has approved the scheme of arrangement to redomicile the Benitec group from Australia to the U.S. Benitec shares have been suspended from trading on ASX from the close of trading on Monday, March 30.

Bioduro LLC, of San Diego, said it initiated a COVID-19 nanobody therapeutic program, leveraging the company’s biologics discovery platform and a specialized COVID-19 dedicated team. The cornerstone of the effort includes screening more than 10 billion human synthetic antibodies generated using artificial intelligence computing and high-speed DNA mutagenesis technology. Bioduro said its program relies on synthetic antibody technology, targeting both ACE2 receptor on the human cell and spike protein on the virus. The goal is to block the viral entry and fusion into the cell. Part of the funding for Bioduro’s COVID-19 initiative is from the city of Wuxi, Jiangsu local government, the same district where Bioduro said it is opening its fourth global site in the third quarter of 2020.

Biosig Technologies Inc., of Westport, Conn., said its majority-owned subsidiary, Neuroclear Technologies Inc., acquired the rights to develop a pharmaceutical to treat COVID-19. In a preliminary internal review, the orally administered, broad-spectrum antiviral agent Vicromax demonstrated strong activity against COVID-19 in cell cultures in laboratory testing. In the analysis, Vicromax was added to a tissue culture assay for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and an antiviral effect was observed, which led to a reduction of more than 90% of infectious viruses. The company said it intends to pursue development of the agent for the treatment of COVID-19 through FDA-approved clinical trials.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, has posted a letter to clinical investigators on the company’s website regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its clinical trials. Among its actions, BMS said it will suspend new site activations for ongoing trials, as of March 20 through April 13, with the timeframe possibly extending beyond April 13. Sites for new studies will not be activated globally until April 13, again with that timeframe extending further if deemed necessary. Studies involving healthy volunteers (HVs) should not initiate and new sites should not be activated until April 13. If an HV study has not yet begun enrolling, it should be paused until at least April 13, as should an HV study that is at a natural break point (e.g. in between cohorts, between study parts, etc.).

Cansino Biologics Inc., of Tianjin, China, said Sartorius, its life science research partner, has provided support and the Institute of Bioengineering at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in China in their development of the first vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Cansino and the institute used Sartorius’ Biostat STR single-use bioreactor system for the upstream preparation of the recombinant vaccine, thus ensuring the rapid linear amplification of the adenovirus vector (Ad5-nCoV) and ultimately saving time during development, the company said.

Cerecor Inc., of Rockville, Md., said it plans to explore the role of the inflammatory cytokine, LIGHT, in patients with COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress. The company will use its LIGHT assay as well as a multiplex assay to assess differences in LIGHT levels and other inflammatory markers, including IL-18 and IFN-g, in those with mild to moderate vs. severe disease who have acute lung injury or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Because LIGHT has a co-stimulatory role in T-cell activation driving proinflammatory and tissue damaging effects and plays a role in driving pulmonary fibrosis, neutralizing the cytokine may prove beneficial in severe COVID-19 infection in individuals at high risk of ARDS and respiratory failure, according to the company.

CG Oncology Inc., of Irvine, Calif., has negotiated an exclusive license, development and commercialization agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for its oncolytic immunotherapy candidate, CG-0070, for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and other Asian countries with the exception of China. Under terms of the agreement, CG Oncology will receive a licensing fee of $10 million in cash, with the potential for an additional $100 million in development and commercial milestone payments and could receive royalties on sales of CG-0070 in the territories licensed. The company will also receive a $30 million equity investment from Kissei. Further financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cobra Biologics Ltd., of Keele, U.K., and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden said they were awarded €3 million (US$3.3 million) in emergency funding by Horizon 2020 for research and development, and phase I testing of a DNA vaccine against COVID-19, as part of the OPENCORONA consortium to support global efforts tackling the pandemic. Partners in the consortium also include Karolinska University Hospital, Public Health Authority, IGEA, Adlego AB and Giessen University.

Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash., said that, according to diagnostic partner Incelldx Inc., a companion diagnostic developed to determine the efficacy and dosing of leronlimab in severe cases of COVID-19 showed that after three days of therapy, the immune profile from the first four patients dosed approached normal levels and levels of cytokines involved in the cytokine storm were much improved. Within three days following treatment with leronlimab, all four patients saw immunological benefit, with significant reductions in IL-6 and TNF-alpha. Shares of Cytodyn (OTCQB:CYDY) rose 46% to $1.37 on March 27.

Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, and Chengdu, China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. said they've formed a research collaboration to develop a vaccine candidate to prevent COVID-19. Clover is evaluating its protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate, COVID-19 S-Trimer, in preclinical studies, while Dynavax is providing technical expertise and the company’s Toll-like receptor 9 agonist adjuvant, CpG 1018, to support the initiative. CpG 1018 is the adjuvant used in Dynavax's FDA-approved adult hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B. Clover is also working on a recombinant subunit-trimer vaccine with Glaxosmithkline plc, of London. In other news, Dynavax said it formed a collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Dynavax will make its Toll-like receptor 9 agonist adjuvant, CpG 1018, used in Heplisav-B (hepatitis B vaccine [recombinant], adjuvanted), available for vaccine development against COVID-19, and the partners will work together to identify and coordinate engagements with organizations working on COVID-19 vaccines.

Flywheel Exchange, a research data platform and Imbio LLC, an AI-driven medical imaging company specializing in lung analysis, both based in Minneapolis, have teamed up to help global researchers accelerate understanding and treatment for COVID-19. Beginning March 30, Flywheel's platform, including Imbio's lung analysis tools, will be made available free of charge to COVID-19 academic and clinical researchers.

Gigagen Inc., of South San Francisco, said it has been developing a recombinant polyclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of COVID-19. The therapy, rCIG (recombinant anti-coronavirus 19 hyperimmune gammaglobulin), is designed to reproduce whole antibody repertoires of recovered COVID-19 patients, including high concentrations of those antibodies that target and prevent further replication of the COVID-19 virus. rCIG will be administered to the patients intravenously to provide passive immunity to help them fight infection and facilitate recovery. Gigagen is currently recruiting patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood for the development of rCIG, and the company has signed a collaboration agreement with Access Biologicals to expedite patient identification and assist with sample collection. The company has already discussed the manufacturing method with the FDA and said it will have further discussions to find ways to expedite development.

Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., said it will make remdesivir, a drug that it has been testing against COVID-19, available to severely ill patients, who cannot enroll in a trial, under a compassionate use program.

Grifols SA, of Barcelona, said it formed a collaboration with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the FDA and other U.S. public health agencies to collect plasma from convalescent COVID-19 patients, process the plasma into a hyperimmune globulin and support preclinical and clinical studies to determine if anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin therapy can treat COVID-19 successfully. Grifols will volunteer its expertise and resources in the areas of plasma collection using its network of FDA-approved plasma donor centers; test and qualify donors in conjunction with other health agencies; process plasma into hyperimmune globulin at its specialized facility in Clayton, N.C.; and support preclinical and clinical studies assessing the safety and effectiveness of hyperimmune globulin from the plasma of convalescent donors to treat COVID-19 and to serve as a platform to treat infectious diseases that may emerge in the future. Grifols also is providing viral inactivation technology (methylene blue) to ensure the use of inactivated plasma units for treatment and plans to build a dedicated facility at the Clayton site for that purpose. In Spain, Grifols is working to conduct a trial with inactivated plasma from recovered patients through a collaboration with select donation centers and public hospitals, and the company is collaborating with certain hospitals to design studies assessing the effectiveness of certain plasma-derived products, such as intravenous immunoglobulin and alpha-1 antitrypsin, to treat COVID-19. Grifols also accelerated the development and validation of a transcription-mediated amplification-based diagnostic procedure to detect the coronavirus whose sensitivity is equivalent or potentially superior to that of polymerase chain reaction. The test, performed on automatic instrumentation, with each unit able to run more than 1,000 samples per day, is expected to be ready in weeks.

I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Rockville, Md., and Shanghai, said it inked a partnership with Kalbe Genexine Biologics (KG Bio), a joint venture of Kalbe Farma Tbk, of North Jakarta, and Genexine Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea. Under the terms, KG Bio will receive a right of first negotiation for an exclusive license for the commercialization of two I-Mab-discovered product candidates: TJD-5, a differentiated anti-CD73 antibody in phase I development for advanced solid tumors, and an I-Mab product candidate to be agreed upon by both parties. KG Bio will have a right of first negotiation for exclusive rights to commercialize those two candidates in the ASEAN and MENA regions, as well as Sri Lanka.

Lack of travel in the wake of COVID-19 forced some changes Immuron Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia. Gary S. Jacob resigned as CEO and board member, and the company is deeply cutting its external consultant costs. The changes are expected to reduce cash operating expenses by more than $2 million effective from April. In Australia, Immuron’s one commercial, revenue-generating asset is Travelan for treating traveler’s diarrhea and to reduce the risk of minor gastrointestinal disorders.

IMV Inc., of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, provided updates on development of vaccine candidate DPX-COVID-19. It has used sequences of the virus and immunoinformatics to predict and identify several hundred epitopes, of which 23 were selected for their biological relevance to the virus and potential to generate neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Based on that analysis, IMV has begun manufacturing peptide candidates targeting those epitopes as well as planning with its suppliers and contract manufacturers to prepare for the cGMP batch required to support a clinical study in humans. It is working in collaboration with the Research Centre on Infectious Diseases at the University Laval in Quebec City on preclinical assays in animal models, planned in April through May, and the design of a phase I study in 48 healthy subjects has been completed. IMV has initiated discussions with Health Canada in preparation of a clinical trial application, and a meeting is being scheduled in the week of April 20, with the goal to initiate the clinical study in the summer of 2020.

First results from an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled search for a COVID-19 antiviral treatment from Innoplexus AG, of Eschborn, Germany, showed hydroxychloroquine as one of the most prominently identified upcoming drugs. Hydroxychloroquine is a derivative of chloroquine, which has antimalarial and anti-inflammatory activities. While smaller studies with hydroxychloroquine alone showed mixed results in fighting COVID-19, the company said its trial prediction engine suggests overall more limited response rates (a shorter and less severe disease trajectory than would be seen in the absence of the drug) for ongoing and upcoming clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine alone. According to the AI-based analysis, a combination of chloroquine and tocilizumab, a drug approved to treat severe rheumatoid arthritis respectively, might be a path. Tocilizumab is thought to interrupt the process of cytokine release syndrome, a form of inflammatory response that can occur as a COVID-19 complication.

Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, said it inked an agreement with Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG, gaining exclusive global rights to the latter’s anti-PD-L1 antibody, FAZ-053. The antibody has been involved in a phase I trial in patients with advanced cancer and has demonstrated proof-of-concept results for a tolerable safety profile and clinical efficacy in diverse solid tumors. Laekna said it plans to start trials on combination therapies as soon as possible. The deal marks the third in a recent series of agreements between Laekna and Novartis. Under the terms, Novartis will receive an up-front payment, with additional payments at key development milestones as well as royalties on future sales. Specific financial terms were not disclosed.

Mateon Therapeutics Inc., of Agoura Hills, Calif., reported that OT-101, its antisense drug candidate targeting COVID-19, showed significant activity against coronaviruses and in the new testing results, two additional therapeutic oligonucleotides designed to target COVID-19 also demonstrated “potent” antiviral activity. OT-101 and the other candidates inhibit virus binding to its target, stopping the virus from replicating and stopping viral-induced pneumonia. The results are from a collaboration between Mateon and Golden Mountain Partners LLC, of Los Angeles.

Novartis AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biomérieux Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Inc., Glaxosmithkline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi SA have formed a collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to coordinate resources to develop, manufacture and deliver vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for COVID-19. The companies will share their libraries of compounds that already have some degree of safety and activity data with the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, which was recently launched by the Gates Foundation, Wellcome and Mastercard Inc.

Noveome Biotherapeutics Inc., of Pittsburgh, said it launched a program to evaluate ST-266, its lead product candidate, as a potential treatment of the severe inflammatory cytokine storm response frequently observed in the lungs of patients with COVID-19. The program is based on a body of evidence demonstrating that ST-266 significantly reduces the body’s inflammatory response in a wide range of diseases and conditions and has been shown to be safe and effective in humans. Noveome is in discussions with the FDA to complete an IND and is currently identifying clinical sites for a phase I/II safety trial, expected to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Numab Therapeutics AG, of Waedenswil, Switzerland, said it expanded its deal with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, by executing another research and option agreement to discover and develop a multispecific antibody drug candidate for the treatment of various cancers. Similar to their earlier collaboration, initiated in March 2017, under the new agreement, Ono has obtained an option to acquire from Numab exclusive rights to develop and commercialize an immuno-oncology drug candidate that will leverage Numab’s platform technology in order to actualize one of Ono’s therapeutic approaches. In exchange, Ono will pay Numab up to CHF260 million (US$27.1 million) in up-front and milestone payments, plus tiered single- to double-digit royalties on sales.

Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Suwon, Republic of Korea, said it signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with AM Chemicals (AMC) for the rights to patents and know-how encompassing the technology to conjugate N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) to Olix's asymmetric small interfering RNA molecules for liver targeting. Under the agreement, AMC will supply a selection of GalNAc-modified phosphoramidites and solid supports to Olix and will also provide support for RNA synthesis, for which AMC is entitled to receive up-front, milestone and royalty payments.

The U.S. Depart of Defense (DOD) has awarded Ology Bioservices Inc., of Alachua, Fla., an $11.9 million contract to work with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., on DNA technology to manufacture Inovio’s DNA vaccine, INO-4800, to prevent infection from COVID-19 and deliver it for upcoming clinical trials. Ology is a privately held contract development manufacturing company. Ology received another DOD contract, this one for $14 million, to help Vanderbilt University develop and manufacture a monoclonal antibody for treating and preventing COVID-19 infection. The goal is to deliver the antibody to the DOD.

COVID-19 impact at PCI Biotech AS, of Oslo, Norway, has affected opening new trial sites and new patient enrollment in its RELEASE study of bile duct cancer. The company said it expects short-term delays and increased costs. The company said 34 of its planned 40 sites in the U.S. and Europe are activated and it expects to add sites in Asia. It added there are no major short-term shortages of supplies of products and devices for the trial.

Pfizer Inc., of New York, is pausing recruitment of clinical trial participants outside of China, Japan and South Korea for three weeks to reduce demands on the health care system. Studies for life-threatening diseases with few or no other therapeutic options will continue to enroll patients. Separately, Pfizer reported that six patients in a study of COVID-19 in France who received hydroxychloroquine plus Zithromax (azithromycin) achieved a virologic cure after six days.

Protokinetix Inc., of Marietta, Ohio, said it completed the sterilization, quality assurance and labeling of its glycopeptides for a clinical trial of PKX-001 for establishing patient safety of islet cells prior to transplantation into human test subjects. Protokinetix said it relies upon third-party suppliers and manufacturers in China to produce its glycopeptides. It also said it has sufficient quantities to last for the next two years.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, said due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak the initiation of the pivotal phase III study evaluating RHB-204 as a first-line, standalone treatment for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by Mycobacterium avium complex is planned to be deferred by one quarter, to the third quarter of this year. The company also reported progress with its previously announced development program with opaganib (Yeliva, ABC-294640), individually and in combination with other compounds, for the treatment of COVID-19, and the company expects to provide more detailed updates in the near future.

Resverlogix Corp., of Calgary, Alberta, said it has shown apabetalone to inhibit specialized proteins –bromodomain and extraterminal domain proteins – from interacting with a SARS-CoV-2 viral protein, with potential for limiting viral reproduction in human cells. Resverlogix said it identified BRD2/4 as a binding partner of viral protein E. Apabetalone was shown to disrupt the interaction, the company said. Apabetalone is the company’s phase III candidate. Harnessing epigenetic modulation may slow COVID-19 virus spread and disease severity, the company said, adding that it is looking for collaborators with those who are testing drugs for COVID-19 in preclinical and clinical studies.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto, is using Pharm-Olam LLC, of Houston, as its contract research organization to run its clinical trial of bucillamine as a treatment for COVID-19.

Rising Pharma Holdings Inc., of East Brunswick, N.J., said it is collaborating with the Division of Infectious Disease and International Medicine at the University of Minnesota, Department of Infectious Disease on a clinical trial exploring hydroxychloroquine as preventive treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Sanofi Pasteur, of Paris, and Translate Bio Inc., of Lexington, Mass., will collaborate on an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, leveraging a 2018 agreement between them to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases. Translate is producing multiple mRNA constructs and said it will use its mRNA platform to discover, design and manufacture a number of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates. Sanofi will provide support from its external research networks to advance vaccine candidates for development. Translate said it has established 100-gram single-batch production with its clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics platform. Build-out is underway of a dedicated manufacturing space through a contract manufacturing partner to accommodate at least two 250-gram batches per month. This is Sanofi’s second collaboration to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. In February, Sanofi announced a collaboration with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to advance a recombinant, protein-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it has been working on a decoy cellular vaccine for COVID-19 (STI-6991) and is in active discussions with the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research regarding the required IND-enabling studies, CMC, clinical protocol and endpoints for potential accelerated approval. Upon receiving guidance from the FDA, Sorrento intends to submit a full package for an IND filing that would enable human clinical trials to start as soon as possible. The decoy cell strategy (I-Cell, which means immune-training cells) was developed by Sorrento scientists utilizing expertise acquired in the fight against cancer. Sorrento expects to utilize a well-known replicating cell line (human erythroleukemia, K562) to incorporate SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein or its S1 domain onto the cellular membrane so that the viral antigen is presented on a decoy cell surface to elicit both T-cell and B-cell immunities. In other news, Sorrento signed an exclusive license agreement with antibody biopharmaceutical company Mabpharm Ltd., of Taizhu, China, for the clinical development and commercialization of the ACE-MAB fusion protein (STI-4920/CMAB-020) for the potential treatment of COVID-19. Mabpharm has generated a fusion protein (CMAB-020) that binds to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Designed as a bispecific fusion protein, ACE-MAB has two functional arms. One arm is a fully human antibody that targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 with high affinity. The other arm is a truncated ACE2 protein that binds to a different epitope of the spike protein.

Stemcell Technologies Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said its human tissue culture systems were used by researchers at China’s Center for Disease Control to grow lung airway cells that could successfully propagate the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Scientists were then able to isolate the virus, obtain the viral gene sequence, and make the data available to researchers globally.

Twist Bioscience Corp., of South San Francisco, is collaborating with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to develop antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19. Twist will provide synthetic genes and custom antibody drug discovery libraries and will screen the libraries for potential antibody therapeutics. Vanderbilt is providing antibody sequences from a patient who recovered from COVID-19, which Twist will use to develop its library.

Researchers at the University of Sydney have discovered that male and female mice responded differently to the same regimen of daily food restriction in terms of both food intake and metabolic changes. Timed food restriction, in the form of either a short daily feeding window or alternate-day fasting, appears to be a way of duplicating the benefits of caloric restriction without actually restricting calories. Animal research has led to insights into the molecular underpinning of intermittent fasting’s effects – in males, as most studies have used exclusively male mice. The University of Sydney team compared the effects of food restriction during the animals’ active cycle, and showed that although male and female animals showed the same effects on glucose tolerance during restricted feeding, females had both a different behavioral response, with more compensatory food intake, and different changes in lipid metabolism in the liver. The authors wrote that their results “highlight the intrinsic biological and metabolic disparities between male and female mice, emphasizing the growing need for the inclusion of both sexes in scientific research… [and] illustrate sex-specific metabolic pathways that regulate lipogenesis, obesity and overall metabolic health.” They reported their findings in the March 23, 2020, online issue of the Journal of Physiology.

Vaxil Bio Ltd., of Ness-Ziona, Israel, said it now has non-GMP material and can begin its preclinical program to test the candidate’s efficacy against COVID-19. The candidate is based on a signal peptide technology using the company’s bioinformatics platform. The candidate is also based on in vivo experiments testing a tuberculosis signal peptide vaccine.

Vero Biotech LLC, of Atlanta, said the first patient with COVID-19 infection complicating pulmonary hypertension has been treated with its inhaled nitric oxide delivery system, Genosyl DS, at home. The patient was treated under an emergency IND filed and approved by the FDA, Vero said.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, said it has identified multiple human monoclonal antibody development candidates that neutralize SARS-CoV-2. In order to speed development, its lead development candidate was transferred at-risk to Wuxi Biologics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, and Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen Inc. several weeks ago, and Vir anticipates that human trials will begin within the next three to five months. The ability of this antibody to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 live virus has been confirmed in two separate laboratories. It binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (also known as SARS), indicating that the epitope is highly conserved. Vir said it believes that the conservation of that epitope will make it more difficult for escape mutants to develop. The company is continuing its search for additional antibodies from survivors of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1 and other coronaviruses. Those antibodies may also be candidates to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as coronavirus outbreaks that may occur in the future.

Vyripharm Biopharmaceuticals LLC, of Houston, said it will repurpose development of a theranostic platform for diagnosing, monitoring and treating viral infections such as COVID-19, SARS and MERS. The company said it will use radiopharmaceuticals for detection and diagnosis with the ability to incorporate combination therapies to interrupt the replication of the virus. The drug platform will integrate antiviral and anti-CB1 antagonist analogues for nuclear medicine imaging applications. The therapeutic application will begin with a CB1 antagonist, an antiviral therapeutic formulation and followed by a short course of radiotherapeutic regimen in combination or in a dose-related response manner.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa., said it is planning to study its KL4 surfactant to potentially mitigate the pulmonary effects of severe COVID-19 infection. The company is actively pursuing several nondilutive opportunities to fund that project, including government agencies and private foundations. Numerous preclinical studies have shown positive effects of the KL4 surfactant in various models of severe lung injury, and clinical studies have demonstrated beneficial effects in respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants, leading Windtree to believe there may be potential to provide benefit in patients with severe COVID-19 lung injury, the company said.

Xencor Inc., of Monrovia, Calif., and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, entered a technology license agreement giving Vir nonexclusive access to Xencor’s Xtend Fc technology to extend the half-life of antibodies that Vir is developing as treatments for COVID-19. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.