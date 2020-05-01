Other news to note for May 1, 2020

Avacta Group plc, the U.K.-based developer of Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents, has entered a collaboration with Adeptrix Corp., of Beverly, Mass., to develop a high throughput COVID-19 antigen test using Adeptrix’s proprietary bead-assisted mass spectrometry (BAMS) platform. Avacta and Adeptrix will collaborate to develop and manufacture an Affimer-based BAMS coronavirus antigen test that will provide clinicians with a significant expansion of the available testing capacity for COVID-19 infection in hospitals. Additional commercial details are not being disclosed but Avacta will receive a royalty on the sales of BAMS test kits by Adeptrix.

Austin, Texas-based Babson Diagnostics launched its first COVID-19 serology test to detect IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in the bloodstream through a select network of retail and clinical partners.

Biolife Solutions Inc., of Bothell, Wash., withdrew its financial guidance for 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Westport, Conn.-based Biosig Technologies Inc. said it plans to resume its clinical activities following the gradual return to elective procedures across the nation. Specifically, the company expects to resume patient cases at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, as of May 4, and is in active discussions with several other centers of excellence regarding the continuation of its clinical activities and initiation of new installations of Pure EP system.

Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City, released COVID-19 test performance data demonstrating 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity, the metrics used to define accuracy in molecular diagnostics testing.

Dermtech Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., said its lead noninvasive melanoma detection test, the Dermtech Pigmented Lesion Assay, is available for use by clinicians and their patients via telemedicine.

Omega Bio-tek, of Norcross, Ga., reported a collaboration with Ipsum Diagnostics, of Atlanta, in the fight against COVID-19. Omega Bio-tek will supply its Mag-Bind Viral DNA/RNA 96 Kit as a vital element in Ipsum Diagnostics' approved RT-PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 assay.

Quantumdx Group, of Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K., reported the launch of its sensitive SARS-CoV-2 assay for laboratory use, which delivers a result in about 70 minutes.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., of San Diego, reported that due to the unknown depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has withdrawn its financial guidance for the year, ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Trinetx Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said an investigation using its analytic platform and extensive COVID-19 patient dataset supports findings reported by doctors at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan, published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine on April 28. Clinical scientists at Trinetx found that of the overall 66,700 stroke patients identified during the time frame of the pandemic, 26% of the COVID-19 positive stroke victims were 30 to 50 years old. This age range generally accounts for only 11% of strokes.

Viewray Inc., the Oakwood Village, Ohio-based provider of the MRIdian radiation therapy system, reported it is withdrawing its 2020 guidance, issued March 12, 2020, as the full impact of coronavirus remains unknown.