Regulatory action for May 4, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aidoc Medical, of Tel Aviv, Israel
|iPE flagging
|Artificial intelligence solution
|Flags incidental pulmonary embolism (iPE) in contrast-enhanced CT
|Received the CE mark
|Cerus Corp., of Concord, Calif
|Intercept bloosd system for plasma
|Uses amotosalen and ultraviolet A illumination to irreversibly cross-link nucleic acids
|Reduces a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, protozoa, and contaminating donor leukocytes in plasma components to reduce the risk of transfusion transmitted infections
|Received U.S. FDA approval for manufacture of Intercept plasma with a new, alternative plastic disposable kit
|Novartis Europharm Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland
|Enerzair Breezhaler
|Fixed dose combination of 3 active substances (indacaterol, glycopyrronium and mometasone furoate) in capsules, to be administered using an inhaler; electronic sensor may be attached to inhaler to track use
|Treatment of asthma
|European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion to recommend approval
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test
|Immunoassay; has a specificity greater than 99.8% and 100% sensitivity (14 days post-PCR confirmation); runs on Roche's Cobas E analyzers, which can provide results in 18 minutes
|For the in-vitro qualitative detection of antibodies (including IgG) to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Zoll Medical Corp., of Chelmsford, Mass.
|Supersaturated Oxygen (SSO2) Therapy system
|Delivers hyperbaric levels of oxygen directly to the damaged heart muscle immediately after successful revascularization via angioplasty and stenting of the blocked coronary artery
|For patients who experience left anterior descending ST-elevation myocardial infarction
|Received CE mark approval
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.