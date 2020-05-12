Canbridge wins China approval for breast cancer drug Nerlynx, nod for MPS drug could come next

BEIJING – Beijing-headquartered Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. is to add another source of income after Chinese regulators approved Nerlynx (neratinib) to be marketed for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy.

Nerlynx is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits tumor growth and metastasis through blocking the pan-HER family and downstream signal transduction.

This is the second marketing approval for Nerlynx for Canbridge, after health regulators in Hong Kong gave their nod to the drug in November 2019. It was the company’s first oncology targeted therapy to receive marketing clearance.

Having gained access to the China market, Nerlynx is expected to generate more income for the biotech startup. China saw 367,900 female breast cancer patients in 2018, accounting for 19.2% of total cancer cases in Chinese women in 2018. Around 20% to 25% of breast cancer tumors overexpress the HER2 protein.

“Women in China with early stage breast cancer now have access to oral adjuvant therapy for the first time,” said Canbridge CEO James Xue.

The company declined BioWorld’s request to disclose their commercialization plans for the China market.

Nerlynx serves as a new hope for Chinese breast cancer patients who continue to suffer despite having received trastuzumab. Although research has shown that trastuzumab can reduce the risk of early stage HER2-positive breast cancer returning after surgery, up to 25% of patients treated with trastuzumab experience recurrence.

Trastuzumab, marketed as Herceptin in China by Roche Holding AG, was first approved in the country in 2002, then expanded to two more indications in 2008 and 2012. HER2-positive breast cancer patients in China have trastuzumab and pertuzumab as their treatment options.

Canbridge in-licensed the breast cancer drug from Los Angeles-based Puma Biotechnology Inc. to develop and commercialize it in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in 2018. Puma received an up-front payment of $30 million and could get milestone payments totaling up to $40 million when certain regulatory milestones are unlocked.

Having gained approval for use in both Hong Kong and China, Puma is expected to receive double-digit royalties on Nerlynx sales in those territories and potential milestone payments for achieving certain sales-based milestones.

“Marketing approval in the region represents an important milestone as we continue to execute on our global commercial strategy,” said Puma CEO Alan Auerbach.

Before Canbridge introduced the drug to greater China, Nerlynx was already approved by the FDA in July 2017 and the EMA in September 2018 for the same indication. Puma also out-licensed the South Korea rights to the drug to Seoul-based Bixink Therapeutics in a $6 million deal on April 30.

Hunterase decision approaching

Although Canbridge positions itself as a China-focused rare disease specialist with a rich pipeline of orphan drug candidates, it also has an oncology pipeline with mature products to offset the risks of developing early stage orphan drugs. The strategy works, as the company has started to make a profit from its oncology portfolio.

“In oncology, we have two approved oncology products, Caphosol, in mainland China, and Nerlynx, in Hong Kong,” Xue and Canbridge CFO Glenn Hassan told BioWorld in February.

Caphosol is a mouth rinse that targets oral mucositis. It can be used as an adjunct to standard oral care for the prevention and treatment of oral mucositis caused by radiotherapy or high-dose chemotherapy.

It is not immediately clear to what extent those two approved products will help Canbridge financially, as the company is still burning cash to advance six orphan drug candidates. The good news is that Canbridge is expecting approval of its Hunterase for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type II this year, Xue and Hassan told BioWorld previously. It is believed to be the third likely approved product for the startup.

Canbridge is building up its commercial capabilities in China, an effort helped by a $98 million series D financing round that closed in February. Xue and Hassan said the proceeds will be used to “further build Canbridge’s commercial infrastructure and capabilities in China as we prepare for commercial launches,” along with plans to expand its rare disease pipeline.

The executives also revealed to BioWorld that the company is “considering an IPO in 12 to 24 months, and is keeping its options open as to whether to list in the U.S. or in China.”