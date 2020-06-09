BioWorld - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Regulatory front for June 9, 2020

June 9, 2020
Canada’s Minister of Health issued an interim order on the conduct of clinical trials for medical devices and drugs intended to treat COVID-19. The order, published in the June 6, 2020, Canada Gazette, applies to the import and sale of a device, other than class I devices, or a drug, other than those described in Schedule C, that will be tested in a COVID-19 clinical trial. Products in a trial with a valid COVID-19 authorization will be exempt from Canada’s Medical Devices Regulations and certain drug regulations, according to the order. Besides explaining how to apply for a COVID-19 drug or device authorization, the interim order addresses a variety of clinical trial issues, including the need for approval from a research ethics board and labeling

Intersect ENT Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved a new C code and pass-through payment status for the company’s Sinuva sinus implant for recurrent nasal polyp. The implant treats the affected tissue with 10 micrograms of mometasone furoate, and the company said 70% of those enrolled in commercial health plans already have access to the device. Coverage in fee-for-service Medicare means another 40 million Americans will have access to the Sinuva, the company said.

