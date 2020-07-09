Company Product Description Indication Status
Nemechek Technologies LLC, of Buckeye, Ariz. Vitality Smartcable Transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) device Suppresses inflammatory immune response in patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia Clinical trial at Hospital Virgen del Carmen in Zarate, Argentina, began enrollment; participants will receive taVNS for 5 minutes 4 times a day in addition to standard care treatment; the results obtained in patients treated with taVNS will be compared to patients receiving standard treatment alone

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

No Comments