|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Nemechek Technologies LLC, of Buckeye, Ariz.
|Vitality Smartcable
|Transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) device
|Suppresses inflammatory immune response in patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia
|Clinical trial at Hospital Virgen del Carmen in Zarate, Argentina, began enrollment; participants will receive taVNS for 5 minutes 4 times a day in addition to standard care treatment; the results obtained in patients treated with taVNS will be compared to patients receiving standard treatment alone
|
Notes
