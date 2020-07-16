Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

AC Immune SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland ACI-35.030 Vaccine to generate phospho-tau antibodies Alzheimer's disease Advancing to middle dose of study after encouraging interim safety, tolerability and immunogenicity results from the initial dosing group

Aprea Therapeutics Inc., of Boston Eprenetapopt Inhibitor of thioredoxin reductase TP53 mutant acute myeloid leukemia No dose-limiting toxicities found after treatment with eprenetapopt plus venetoclax, with or without azacitidine; advancing to expansion part of the study with approximately 30 front-line patients treated with eprenetapopt plus venetoclax and azacitidine and approximately 30 patients treated with eprenetapopt and azacitidine

Fab’entech, of Lyon, France F(ab’)2 Polyclonal immunotherapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 Plans to start phase I/II study in early 2021

Oncorus Inc., of Cambridge, Mass ONCR-177 Oncolytic herpes simplex virus Advanced and/or refractory cutaneous, subcutaneous or metastatic nodal solid tumors Started the study testing ONCR-177 alone and in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.)

Phase II

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (Ifenprodil) NMDA-type subunit 2B receptor antagonist COVID-19 Completed the clinical trial agreement with Westchester Research Center at Westchester General Hospital in Miami; enrollment for phase IIIb/III study will begin after a site initiation visit scheduled for the week of July 20, 2020

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif. ARQ-151 (roflumilast cream) Phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor Chronic plaque psoriasis Phase IIb data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed 28%, 23% and 8% of patients receiving roflumilast 0.3%, roflumilast 0.15% and vehicle, respectively, achieved Investigator Global Assessment score of clear or almost clear (p<0.001 and p=0.004, vs. vehicle for roflumilast 0.3% and 0.15%, respectively)

Calcimedica Inc., of La Jolla, Calif. Auxora (CM-4620-IE) CRAC channel inhibitor Severe COVID-19 pneumonia Median time to recovery for 19 patients receiving Auxora plus standard of care was 5 days compared to 12 days for 9 patients treated with standard of care alone; 18% of patients receiving Auxora required invasive mechanical ventilation, compared to 50% of those receiving standard of care

Heron Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Cinvanti (aprepitant) Neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 Started the Guards-1 study measuring the mortality rate and the need for assisted ventilation

Ideaya Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco IDE-196 PKC inhibitor Solid tumors harboring GNAQ or GNA11 hotspot mutations In the melanoma cohort, 1 of 4 evaluable patients had a partial response; plans to expand enrollment to 15 additional patients

Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., and Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, of Geneva RLF-100 (aviptadil) Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure Data monitoring committee reviewed findings from the first 30 patients, concluding that the study should continue

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston Setmelanotide Melanocortin-4 receptor agonist Bardet-Biedl syndrome Data published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism showed mean change in body weight from baseline was -5.5% at 3 months, -11.3% at 6 months and -16.3% at 12 months

Phase III

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Brilinta (ticagrelor) P2Y12 receptor antagonist Acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack In the Thales study, Brilinta plus aspirin reduced the rate of stroke or death by 17% compared to aspirin alone (p=0.02)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka Levofloxacin/dexamethasone Antibiotic/steroid Ocular inflammation and infection after cataract surgery Data from the Leader7 study published in Eye showed there was no significant difference in the proportion of patients without signs of inflammation in the anterior chamber between levofloxacin/dexamethasone compared to tobramycin/dexamethasone