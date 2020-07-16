|Company
Phase I
|AC Immune SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|ACI-35.030
|Vaccine to generate phospho-tau antibodies
|Alzheimer's disease
|Advancing to middle dose of study after encouraging interim safety, tolerability and immunogenicity results from the initial dosing group
|Aprea Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|Eprenetapopt
|Inhibitor of thioredoxin reductase
|TP53 mutant acute myeloid leukemia
|No dose-limiting toxicities found after treatment with eprenetapopt plus venetoclax, with or without azacitidine; advancing to expansion part of the study with approximately 30 front-line patients treated with eprenetapopt plus venetoclax and azacitidine and approximately 30 patients treated with eprenetapopt and azacitidine
|Fab’entech, of Lyon, France
|F(ab’)2
|Polyclonal immunotherapy targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|Plans to start phase I/II study in early 2021
|Oncorus Inc., of Cambridge, Mass
|ONCR-177
|Oncolytic herpes simplex virus
|Advanced and/or refractory cutaneous, subcutaneous or metastatic nodal solid tumors
|Started the study testing ONCR-177 alone and in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.)
|Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (Ifenprodil)
|NMDA-type subunit 2B receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Completed the clinical trial agreement with Westchester Research Center at Westchester General Hospital in Miami; enrollment for phase IIIb/III study will begin after a site initiation visit scheduled for the week of July 20, 2020
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-151 (roflumilast cream)
|Phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor
|Chronic plaque psoriasis
|Phase IIb data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed 28%, 23% and 8% of patients receiving roflumilast 0.3%, roflumilast 0.15% and vehicle, respectively, achieved Investigator Global Assessment score of clear or almost clear (p<0.001 and p=0.004, vs. vehicle for roflumilast 0.3% and 0.15%, respectively)
|Calcimedica Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Auxora (CM-4620-IE)
|CRAC channel inhibitor
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|Median time to recovery for 19 patients receiving Auxora plus standard of care was 5 days compared to 12 days for 9 patients treated with standard of care alone; 18% of patients receiving Auxora required invasive mechanical ventilation, compared to 50% of those receiving standard of care
|Heron Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Cinvanti (aprepitant)
|Neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist
|Hospitalized patients with COVID-19
|Started the Guards-1 study measuring the mortality rate and the need for assisted ventilation
|Ideaya Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|IDE-196
|PKC inhibitor
|Solid tumors harboring GNAQ or GNA11 hotspot mutations
|In the melanoma cohort, 1 of 4 evaluable patients had a partial response; plans to expand enrollment to 15 additional patients
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., and Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, of Geneva
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide
|Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure
|Data monitoring committee reviewed findings from the first 30 patients, concluding that the study should continue
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Setmelanotide
|Melanocortin-4 receptor agonist
|Bardet-Biedl syndrome
|Data published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism showed mean change in body weight from baseline was -5.5% at 3 months, -11.3% at 6 months and -16.3% at 12 months
|Phase III
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Brilinta (ticagrelor)
|P2Y12 receptor antagonist
|Acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack
|In the Thales study, Brilinta plus aspirin reduced the rate of stroke or death by 17% compared to aspirin alone (p=0.02)
|Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka
|Levofloxacin/dexamethasone
|Antibiotic/steroid
|Ocular inflammation and infection after cataract surgery
|Data from the Leader7 study published in Eye showed there was no significant difference in the proportion of patients without signs of inflammation in the anterior chamber between levofloxacin/dexamethasone compared to tobramycin/dexamethasone
