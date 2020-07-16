The U.S. International Trade Commission said an administrative law judge (ALJ) has found no violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in connection with a complaint filed by Heraeus Medical LLC, of Yardley, Pa., against Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., of Warsaw, Ind. The commission said it will review the May 6, 2020, ALJ finding regarding Heraeus’ allegation of misappropriation of trade secrets, nine of which the ALJ declared are not protectable trade secrets. Zimmer Biomet and its subsidiaries are said to have misappropriated one of the trade secrets in question, but the ALJ said Heraeus had failed to demonstrate that it had experienced substantial injury or threat of injury as a consequence.

Five members of the U.S. House of Representatives said the Protecting Access to Post-COVID-19 Telehealth Act will sustain the current level of utilization of telehealth by eliminating existing restrictions of Medicare coverage. The bill would require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to extend existing coverages under the public health emergency for 90 days after the emergency ends, and would require a study be conducted of the use of telehealth during the pandemic. The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) applauded the legislation, making note of the bill’s permanent elimination of “obsolete geographic originating site restrictions.” Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of that ATA, said the legislation “is an important step toward breaking down discriminatory geographic restrictions and modernizing our health care delivery system.”