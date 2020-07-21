The U.S. FDA has put a considerable amount of emphasis on patient perspectives regarding medical devices in recent years, the subject of a recent webinar hosted by the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC). One of the speakers on the webinar, Carrie Kuehn, of Evidation Health of San Mateo, Calif., said that not only do device makers have a trove of valuable data at their fingertips with patient preference data, but also that the FDA’s message is, “if patients say something, we want to hear about it.”

Keuhn spoke on a webinar hosted by the MDIC, the public-private partnership spearheaded by the U.S. FDA. The theme of the webinar was the use of patient-preference data and real-world evidence to develop patient-focused regulatory strategies. Also speaking on the July 16 webinar was Stephanie Christopher, senior manager for health insights at Providence St. Joseph Health in Renton, Wash. Christopher said that real-world evidence (RWE) and patient-preference data are nearly useless without each other, adding that the FDA’s December 2018 framework document for the RWE program emphasizes the quality of the data.

A determination of data quality sufficiency depends on the context, Christopher said, adding, “the FDA does not endorse one type of real-world data (RWD) over another.” The agency will consider on a case-by-case basis whether data are both sufficiently reliable and relevant to meet the needs of that situation. Christopher said the sponsor should be prepared to demonstrate that the data were reliably accrued as well.

Sponsors should develop an RWD plan

A sponsor’s RWD program should include an operational manual that spells out which types of data points are to be collected, but should also identify the relevant time windows when those data should be collected. Data quality control is another critical piece of the RWD puzzle, and Christopher observed that sources of administrative and claims data may not have include data quality control processes, something a sponsor should check in advance. Data quality monitoring is another feature of a program the FDA may want to see in any submissions involving RWE.

“When talking about these regulatory strategies, the best advice we can give is to talk to the FDA … early and often,” Christopher said.

Kuehn said clinical data are typically the more visible data points for industry, but that type of information is closer to a snapshot of a patient experience than a depiction of the continuum of the patient experience. “What we’re interested in as well … is the invisible data,” Kuehn said, explaining that the invisible data is made of those data points that can be gathered between the patient’s encounters with the health care system. One example of this is a patient’s daily physical activity levels, which can be predictive of health outcomes.

Kuehn said clinical and claims data usually bear a strong resemblance to each other, but information on a patient’s quality of life might be better generated by more continuous, often passively accruable, sources of data that are there for the taking. These data points can be obtained via patient-reported outcomes and by modern technologies, such as electronic wearables, which can convey data via smartphones. Kuehn pointed out that most citizens in the developed world have smartphones, adding that “there is a remarkably rich story to be told” just by tracking behavior. This kind of information can highlight outcomes that are not readily captured in clinical encounters.

Person-generated data from wearables along with surveys, patient-reported outcomes and telemedicine and monitoring, collectively offer an enormous volume of data that can be obtained in ways that need not be financially overbearing. “The key, though, is that all these data are individually permissioned,” Kuehn said, and so consent will have to be obtained in advance.

Among the sources of data is the so-called behaviorgram, which includes direct assessments of the patient, such as functional mobility and weight range. Data obtained remotely can also shed light on the patient’s sleep patterns and interruptions thereof, but even seemingly trivial data, such as frequency of accessing the Internet prior to bedtime, can yield information that may clarify precisely what that patient’s health status is at any given moment.

New discoveries await

These person-generated data points can be blended with traditional data points to give a holistic understanding of the patient’s health, but they also provide some important details about how the patient interacts with the medical system. Kuehn said, “by doing this, we can support new discoveries,” such as patient needs of which device makers might have been unaware.

Patient-preference data is defined by the FDA’s framework as consisting of qualitative and/or quantitative assessment of the relative desirability or acceptability of specific alternatives, or choices of outcomes or other attributes, depending on the available interventions. Kuehn said a more manageable definition would be in part that patient preference “is a patient’s willingness to tolerate risk,” assuming a given benefit. Patient preference also includes a patient’s priorities for treatment characteristics, and in some instances will include the trade-off between treatment benefit and the impact of that decision on life expectancy.

Qualitative research still relies to a large extent on focus groups and semi-structured interviews, while quantitative research methods include discrete-choice experiments and “best-worst” scaling survey instruments. There is also latent class analysis, which can yield insights into the heterogeneity of patient preference, Kuehn said, all of which appear in an MDIC compendium. Kuehn said this compendium uses the FDA obesity study as an example for each method.

Preference research methods should ensure clinical meaningfulness, but Kuehn said the FDA is still developing best practices, and as a consequence, sponsors should “go talk to them before you conduct a [patient] preference study,” she said.

“Our message today is about taking all these sources of RWD and using them to create a patient-focused regulatory strategy,” rather than employing a half-hearted, box-checking exercise, Kuehn said. The FDA’s 2016 guidance for using patient preference information (PPI) in regulatory submissions was followed by training for reviewers on how to interpret PPI, which is by nature observational data and thus not the kind of information to which reviewers are accustomed. She noted that the agency has demonstrated its interest in patient feedback across several guidances, including the September 2018 benefit-risk guidance for substantial equivalence.

The net effect of all this, Kuehn said, is that the FDA “wants to know what patients think about the benefit-risk balance” involved in any therapeutic products and processes.