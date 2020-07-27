Bruker Corp., of Billerica, Mass., reported the launch of the Fluorotype SARS-CoV-2 plus next-generation 6-plex PCR assay for the highly specific detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The assay is CE-IVD labeled according to the European IVD Directive.

Wilton, U.K.-based Cpi, Microfluidx, of London, and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, also of London, reported a collaboration to develop bioprocessing technology for the rapid scale-up of cell and gene therapies. The technology has the potential to overcome a major bottleneck in the development of these novel treatments and reduce the time and costs associated with bringing such therapies to market.

Irvine, Calif.-based Masimo Corp. has expanded its Masimo Safetynet platform with the launch of Radius T°, a wearable, wireless sensor that provides continuous body temperature measurements. Masimo Safetynet is designed to help manage the surge in COVID-19 patients while maintaining distance from other patients and providers.

Nanthealth Inc., of Culver City, Calif., has acquired OpenNMS Group Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., a provider of open-source network management systems, which will operate as a subsidiary of Nanthealth. The deal closed July 22. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nemaura Medical Inc., of Loughborough, U.K., has entered a letter of intent with Boston-based Healthimation LLC related to a possible acquisition of the Healthimation business by Nemaura.

Jerusalem-based Orcam Technologies Ltd. reported the release of its voice-activated, interactive Smart Reading technology to help users who are blind or visually impaired personalize their assisted reading experience.

Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc., of Toronto, has expanded its Atlas AI Project with the installation of its Otis device at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Dallas. Initiated in mid-July, the Atlas AI Project allows Perimeter to collaborate with leading cancer centers that use Otis, its ultra-high resolution imaging platform, to collect images of breast tumors from about 400 patients for training and testing Perimeter’s Imgassist artificial intelligence technology. Currently under development, the technology uses a machine learning model to help surgeons identify, in real time, if cancer is still present when performing a lumpectomy. The study is supported by a $7.4 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Tokyo-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Japan K.K., a wholly owned subsidiary of Telix Pharmaceutical Ltd., has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Atox Co. Ltd., also of Tokyo, the exclusive Japanese sales agent for Fleurus, Belgium-based Ire Elit’s 68Ge/68Ga-generator. Under the terms of the MOU, Atox will provide the device for use in a phase I clinical study of Telix’s 68Ga-Psma-11 kit for prostate cancer imaging in Japanese patients.

Transenterix Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., said that Maastricht University Medical Center+ in the Netherlands has inked an agreement to lease and use its Senhance surgical system in pediatric minimally invasive surgery. Maastricht UMC+ will be the first hospital using the system in a multispecialty program led by pediatric surgeons and the Woman-Mother-Child Center.

Warsaw, Ind.-based Wishbone Medical Inc. reported a national agreement with Vizient Inc., of Irving, Texas, providing anatomically appropriate orthopedic solutions for arms, legs, spine, elbows, wrists and clavicles to surgeons caring for children.