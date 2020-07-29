Aeterna Zentaris Inc., of Charleston, S.C., received a notice from the listing qualifications department of Nasdaq that the company wasn't in compliance with the minimum bid price for listing. The company has 180 days to gain compliance by having a closing bid price of at least $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. If not met, the company may be given an additional 180-day grace period or can request a hearing before being delisted.

Afecta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Irvine, Calif., published data in Biochemical Pharmacology with colleagues at the University of California at Irvine using its Pharmetrx artificial intelligence platform to show how luteolin inhibits melanoma growth. The company used the information to design a series of next-generation compounds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pasadena, Calif., earned a $20 million milestone payment from Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., following the treatment of the first patient with elevated levels of lipoprotein (a) in a phase II study of AMG-890 (formerly ARO-LPA).

Atsena Therapeutics Inc., of Durham, N.C., acquired rights to a gene therapy targeting GUCY2D-associated Leber congenital amaurosis from Paris-based Sanofi SA. The therapy, which was originally licensed from the University of Florida, was developed by Shannon Boye, Atsena's founder and chief scientific officer, and Sanford Boye, Atsena's founder and chief technology officer, while at the University of Florida. The therapy is currently being tested in a phase I/II study with the second cohort of patients expected to be treated in the fall of 2020. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Avacta Group plc., of Cambridge, U.K., and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, Korea, have expanded their joint venture, Affyxell Therapeutics, to develop stem cells expressing molecules that target viruses, such as coronaviruses, to treat COVID-19.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., contracted with Piramal Enterprise Ltd., of Mumbai, India, to provide BDC-1001 ISAC drug substance and the drug product for the company's ongoing phase I/II study in cancer patients.

Cortexyme Inc., of South San Francisco, presented preclinical data on the role of P. gingivalis in Alzheimer’s disease and cardiovascular disease, as well as data on the use of atuzaginstat (COR-388) to treat both diseases at the virtual Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2020. In a rabbit model of atherosclerosis, oral infection with P. gingivalis accelerated atherosclerosis. Treatment with atuzaginstat reduced inflammation and the formation of unstable atherosclerotic plaques. Atuzaginstat and gingipain inhibitors protected neurons infected with P. gingivalis from synapse loss in vitro. The drug reduced the bacterial load in neurons, astrocytes and microglia infected with P. gingivalis. The company showed gingipains from P. gingivalis target and cleave ApoE proteins in the nervous system of Alzheimer's disease patients and preferentially cleave the ApoE4 protein variant.

Editas Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., expanded its relationship with contract manufacturer Catalent Inc., of Somerset, N.J., to support for the development, manufacturing and clinical supply of Editas' current and future portfolio of medicines based on CRISPR and engineered cells. Terms of the expanded deal weren't disclosed.

Fortress Biotech Inc., of New York, published data in Molecular Genetics and Metabolism Reports on a potential newborn screen for Menkes disease looking for mutations in ATP7A. The genetic test correctly identified pathogenic ATP7A variants, including missense, nonsense, small insertions/deletions and large copy number variants, in 21/22 of samples. The one false positive was an intronic variant that impaired ATP7A mRNA splicing.

Heat Biologics Inc., of Durham, N.C., completed preclinical testing of the company's vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The vaccine induced immunogenicity in animal models, including expansion of human-HLA-restricted T cells against epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Horizon Discovery Group plc, of Cambridge, U.K., said Truebinding Inc. (formerly Immutics Inc.), of Menlo Park, Calif., signed a set of commercial licenses for Horizon’s cGMP-compliant Chosource platform. Truebinding will use the platform for the development and commercialization of multiple biotherapeutic products for applications in immuno-oncology and other disease areas with unmet medical need. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Innate Pharma SA, of Paris, published data from a translational study in Nature showing that activation of the C5a/C5aR1 pathway was associated with progression toward severe COVID-19 disease, including in patients with severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Patients had high levels of circulating C5a and overactivation of the C5a-dependent myeloid cell pathway. Innate is developing avdoralimab (IPH-5401), a monoclonal antibody that blocks C5aR1 prevented C5a-induced myeloid cell recruitment and activation.

Intravacc, of Bilthoven, the Netherlands, and Celonic Group, of Basel, Switzerland, signed a research agreement to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The project will combine Intravacc's Outer Membrane Vesicle technology with the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 expressed with Celonic Group’s Chovolution mammalian cell expression system. The companies expect to begin clinical testing of the vaccine in 2021.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., of San Diego, Calif, closed its acquisition of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Watertown, Mass., for $43 million up front plus potential future payments of up to $16 million pursuant to contingent value rights.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said preclinical data from a nonhuman primate study published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed mRNA-1273, its vaccine encoding the prefusion-stabilized spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, induced antibody levels exceeding those in human convalescent-phase serum, with live-virus reciprocal 50% inhibitory dilution (ID 50 ) geometric mean titers of 501 in the 10-μg dose group and 3,481 in the 100-μg dose group. Vaccination induced type 1 helper T-cell (Th1)-biased CD4 T-cell responses and low or undetectable Th2 or CD8 T-cell responses. Viral replication was not detectable in bronchoalveolar-lavage fluid by day two after challenge in seven of eight animals in both vaccinated groups. No viral replication was detectable in the nose of any of the eight animals in the 100-μg dose group by day two after challenge, and limited inflammation or detectable viral genome or antigen was noted in lungs of animals in either vaccine group.

Motif Bio plc, of London, said trading of the company's shares was suspended on the AIM stock market because the company was designated as a cash shell for six months without undergoing a reverse merger or meeting requirements of an investing company. The board continues to evaluate potential reverse merger candidates.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., established a contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to procure REGN-EB3, a triple antibody cocktail treatment for Ebola virus currently under review by the FDA. The contract, which is contingent on FDA approval, calls for the delivery of approximately $10 million of the drug in 2021 and an average of $67 million per year for each of the next five years.

Sanofi SA, of Paris and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, reached an agreement, subject to final contract, with the U.K. government to supply 60 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Sanofi which includes a pandemic adjuvant from GSK.

Strata Oncology Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich., signed an agreement with Biomed Valley Discoveries Inc., of Kansas City, Mo., to help identify and enroll patients for its phase II study of BVD-523 (ulixertinib) for patients with advanced malignancies harboring MEK or atypical BRAF alterations (non-BRAF V600E mutations).

Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., of Calgary, Alberta, is collaborating with Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., New York-based Pfizer Inc. and the University of California San Francisco on a phase II trial in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have progressed on an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor (ARSi). Patients will be treated with Zenith's ZEN-3694, Merck’s PD-1 antibody, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), and Pfizer’s ARSi, Xtandi (enzalutamide).