HONG KONG – Los Angeles-based nonprofit accelerator Medtech Innovator has teamed up with the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed) and picked 20 companies to participate in the organization’s Asia Pacific Accelerator program.

“This year’s cohort covers a broad range of health care innovations, ranging from a novel catheter device for aortic valvuloplasty from Japan, to bioresorbable metal implants from Singapore, to a digital therapeutic app from Malaysia and a portable navigation system for neurosurgery from India,” Fredrik Nyberg, managing director, Asia Pacific, at Medtech Innovator, told BioWorld.

“In terms of COVID-19-related innovations, we have one startup developing a mobile device used for lung function testing and another providing a rapid point-of-care molecular diagnostic platform for SARS-CoV-2.”

With the competition in its eighth year, the accelerator also has revealed that Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices has committed to be a sponsor of the Medtech Innovator Asia Pacific program for the next three years.

Johnson & Johnson is a founding sponsor of Medtech Innovator’s Showcase program in the U.S. The conglomerate now will continue to work with the Asia Pacific Accelerator program to provide in-depth support and mentorship to this year's cohort, which was shortlisted from close to 200 applicants.

Singaporean and Indian med techs made up the bulk of companies selected for the Asia Pacific Accelerator program with seven and four, respectively. There were also startups from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, China, Estonia and the U.S.

The chosen companies will have access to the full Medtech Innovator ecosystem, including its alumni, corporate partners and a network of service providers. Program sponsors include Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, Align Technology, Nipro Medical Corporation, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, Olympus Medical Systems Group, Siemens Healthineers and Enterprise Singapore.

“We are hosting weekly webinars for both our U.S. and Asia Pacific cohorts with world class speakers and panelists. In addition, each startup will be assigned one or several mentors from our corporate partners, including Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers and Olympus,” said Nyberg.

The startups will receive comprehensive, individual guidance to help with commercialization throughout Asia Pacific from experienced senior industry veterans through one-on-one matching.

“One of the distinct advantages of Medtech Innovator’s program is our network of sponsors and partners, which ultimately enables these early-stage companies to learn firsthand from industry leaders and gain unparalleled guidance and resources to help them succeed.” said Paul Grand, CEO of Medtech Innovator.

Throughout the process, typical challenges for the chosen startups can range from stress-testing a business model, refining a value proposition or developing a regulatory strategy.

Only four startups from the 2020 Asia Pacific cohort will advance to compete in the grand finals held at the sixth annual Asia Pacific Medtech Forum in Singapore from April 26 to 28, 2021.

The winning company – to be determined by audience vote – stands to win a nondilutive cash prize and the title of 2020 Medtech Innovator Asia Pacific Winner. There are cash prizes and awards of up to $300,000 in total to be given out to accelerator companies.

Since Asia Pacific is a vast and highly heterogenous region, with some of the world’s richest and poorest economies, health care systems vary greatly, as do disease burdens. Hence, Nyberg said it is hard to pin down a specific regional need.

“Many countries in the region are seeing a rapid increase in chronic, noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Medical technologies that address these areas are in high demand,” he said.

“At the same time, communicable diseases remain a problem in other parts of the region. This offers opportunities for public health screening and in vitro diagnostic tools.”

The variety of needs, huge population and increasing wealth across Asia Pacific bodes well for the med-tech industry.

“The med-tech industry in Asia Pacific will soon exceed the European market in sheer size. What we are particularly excited about is how it has also become a hotbed for innovation, with rapidly growing med-tech clusters from Seoul, to Shenzhen, to Bangalore, to Melbourne,” said Nyberg.

The diversity of the region is still a huge challenge for med-tech companies small and large.

“Regulatory systems are complex and remain poorly harmonized. Reimbursement systems vary greatly. Health care systems and infrastructure differ. In addition, geographical market access can be a problem with vast underserved rural markets. Add to that differences in languages and cultures,” said Nyberg.

He believes med-tech companies new to the region simply need help prioritizing markets. The evolution of industry associations helps in this and points to an increasingly sophisticated ecosystem.

“It is also interesting to see how the medical technology industry in the region is coming together and becoming much better organized in addressing common market access challenges, trade and policy hurdles. Industry associations such as the APACMed or the Medical Technology Association of Australia are good examples,” said Nyberg.