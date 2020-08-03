Genetic variants contribute to heightened death risk from stroke in those of African descent

African Americans have up to three times the risk of dying from strokes vs. those of European descent. Now, researchers have completed an analysis of stroke-risk genes, examining the genomes of more than 22,000 people of African ancestry and identifying important genetic contributors to stroke risk. “Given the undue burden that people of African ancestry endure from stroke and other cerebrovascular disease, the lack of investigation of risk factors in this group has been a substantial gap,” said researcher Bradford Worrall, a neurologist at University of Virginia Health. “Our work is an important step toward filling that gap, albeit with much more work to be done. These findings will provide greater insight into ethnic-specific and global risk factors to reduce the second leading cause of death worldwide.” The new meta-analysis comes from the Consortium of Minority Population genome-wide Association Studies of Stroke, with the researchers revisiting studies to identify genetic risk factors specific to people of African descent. They reviewed the genomes of 3,734 people who had suffered strokes and more than 18,000 who had not. Of note, they discovered that a common variation near the HNF1A gene was strongly associated with increased risk in those of African ancestry. The gene previously has been associated to both stroke and cardiovascular disease. In addition, they identified 29 other variants that also appear likely to influence stroke risk. Their findings appeared July 22, 2020, in the journal Stroke.

Pathologists publish report on likely MIS involving the heart

A team at LSU Health New Orleans published what could be the first case report on pathologic findings of vasculitis of the small vessels of the heart, which likely represents multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS), an illness featuring severe inflammation of multiple organs that occurs after the resolution of COVID-19 symptoms. The pathologists identified microscopic evidence of inflammation involving the small cardiac vessels during the autopsy of a patient who died weeks after initially recovering from COVID-19. MIS is like Kawasaki disease, and clinicians increasingly have seen the former among children and young adults. Although vascular damage seems to be a component of both diseases, the pathologic features of MIS have not been detailed. "We also found new pulmonary blood clots in a background of otherwise reparative changes in the lungs," explained Sharon Fox, associate director of research and development in the department of pathology at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. "These clots indicate a potential for increased clotting affecting the pulmonary blood vessels beyond the initial course of COVID-19, as well as the need for continued monitoring of laboratory markers and possible anticoagulation." The report was published online July 29, 2020, in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Studying COVID-19’s impact on the heart

Cardiologists and researchers with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have begun multiple studies to determine how COVID-19 affects the heart. The goal is to potentially create treatments for heart problems related to the virus that causes the disease. “We will be participating in the North American COVID-19 and MI registry to study the treatment of patients with confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 who suffer an acute myocardial infarction,” said Jeffrey Goldberger, professor of medicine and chief of the cardiovascular division at the school. “We will also be collaborating with the American Heart Association (AHA) on a COVID-19 registry to identify the best practices, quality measures, and treatments for patients with COVID-19 and cardiovascular diseases.” The team will be busy, with work including a follow-up study of COVID-19 survivors to assess arrhythmia risk. Leonardo Tamariz, professor of medicine, will assess whether patients with less severe forms of coronavirus have any level of heart damage, as indicated by blood tests and cardiac imaging. Researchers also will evaluate patients with hypertension and other cardiovascular conditions taking either angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers. Other Miller School researchers will examine COVID-19 from the biological side. In addition, Robert Myerburg, professor of medicine and physiology, is planning a new biomarker study with UM cardiologist Chunming Dong, professor of medicine.