The American College of Radiology (ACR) Center for Research and Innovation will serve as the imaging coordination center for the multicenter COVID-19 Observational Study (CORAL) led by Catherine "Terri" Hough of the Oregon Health & Science University. The CORAL Study is part of the Prevention & Early Treatment of Acute Lung Injury Network, a consortium of academic and affiliated hospitals across the U.S. – funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the NIH – to conduct clinical trials in patients with or at risk for critical illness, including acute respiratory distress syndrome. ACR is headquartered in Reston, Va., and has a Philadelphia-based Clinical Research Center.

Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne Corp. and the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, through its commercial affiliate Kantaro Biosciences LLC, reported the anticipated launch of the COVID-Seroindex, a Kantaro Quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody research-use only kit. Bio-Techne and Kantaro will leverage a joint commercialization and distribution team to support rapid distribution of the assay to the vaccine development community. The COVID-Seroindex test kit is expected to be available for research use in early August.

Brain Scientific Inc., of New York, said that its common stock commenced trading as of July 29, on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Salt Lake City-based Co-Diagnostics Inc. said that its Lenexa, Kan.-based partner, Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL) has received FDA emergency use authorization for CRL Rapid Response, a saliva-based COVID-19 test that can be self-administered at home, work or any other setting and then tested using Co-Diagnostics' patented Coprimer technology.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Karius Inc. has begun a multicenter study to assess the diagnostic value of its Karius test for pneumonia in immunocompromised adults, including those with hematological cancers. Currently in use in more than 100 U.S. hospitals, the liquid biopsy based on next-generation sequencing of microbial cell-free DNA can detect over 1,000 bacteria, DNA viruses, fungi and parasites.

Medicrea Group, of Rillieux-la-Pape, France, has appointed an independent expert to prepare a report on the financial terms of Medtronic plc’s cash tender offer of Medicrea International. The independent expert’s report and the option of the board of directors will be included in the draft reply memorandum submitted to the French market authority for approval.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., and Austin-based Asuragen Inc. are teaming up to develop assays for carrier screening and other applications based on the Pacbio’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology and Asuragen’s Amplidex polymerase chain reaction chemistry.

Personalis Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., has released Next Liquid Biopsy, a high-performance, exome-scale, tumor-profiling platform that utilizes blood samples from advanced-stage solid tumor cancer patients. Paired with Personalis’ ImmunoID Next tissue profiling platform, the new test enables a more comprehensive immunogenomics view of the tumor that can be monitored over time via blood samples.

Secaucus, N.J.-based Quest Diagnostics Inc. has launched an automated next-generation sequencing engine to power Ancestryhealth, enabling faster, lower-cost screening for inherited diseases.

Renalytix AI plc, of Cardiff, U.K., and Mount Sinai Health System in New York have kicked off a multicenter study to monitor and predict kidney risk in COVID-19 patients. Kidneyintelx, the artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic platform, will be used to assess the risk of kidney progression and kidney failure, as well as other kidney complications, in patients surviving the virus in the U.S.

Sirtex Medical US Holdings Inc., an affiliate of Hong Kong-based China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd., has launched Siros, a system for the delivery of Sir-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres to treat liver cancer.

Broadview Heights, Ohio-based Sotera Health LLC has acquired Iotron Industries, of Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, a leading outsourced provider of electron beam (Ebeam) sterilization in North America. The move expands the Ebeam footprint of Sotera’s Sterigenics business. Financial term of the deal were not disclosed.