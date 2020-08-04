Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., of Toronto, said that production of Natesto (testosterone nasal gel) was underway, with shipments resuming to markets in North America and Asia. The U.S., where the intranasal formulation of testosterone is approved to treat male hypogonadism, is the first country being resupplied to support the Acerus specialty sales force. In August, EU Hwa Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Acerus licensee Orient Europharma Co. Ltd., of Taipei, plans to introduce Natesto in Taiwan. OEP also is preparing entry strategies for nearby markets in Asia.

Affinity Biosciences Pty. Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said its neutralizing antibodies could be useful for developing a rapid therapy vaccine or protecting those in high-risk situations such as health care workers or others in direct contact with COVID-19 patients. The company said it requested proposals to manufacture the antibody for clinical trials from Australian and overseas contract manufacturing organizations and added that it is in discussions with regulatory consultants to establish an expedited path for manufacturing, trials and approval of the antibody therapy.

Agenus Inc., of Lexington, Mass., said it closed a $20 million equity investment, at $4.03 per share, by Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China, bringing the total received to $35 million. The equity investment by Betta is part of the broader immuno-oncology partnership the firms announced last month. Under the terms, Agenus also is eligible to receive up to $100 million in potential milestones plus royalties on net sales. In exchange, Betta received exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of balstilimab and zalifrelimab, as both monotherapies and combination therapies, excluding intravesical delivery, in greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia, said it initiated site screening of long-term care facilities in Ontario for its phase II study evaluating favipiravir, an oral, broad-spectrum antiviral, as a post-exposure outbreak control measure against COVID-19. Residents at screened sites will be eligible for enrollment and randomization into the trial upon confirmation of a COVID-19 outbreak. The trial is expected to enroll about 760 participants in at least 16 facilities. Favipiravir was originally developed and approved in Japan as a treatment and stockpile countermeasure for pandemic influenza outbreak.

Avacta Group plc., of Cambridge, U.K., and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, Korea, have expanded their joint venture, Affyxell Therapeutics, to develop stem cells expressing molecules that target viruses, such as coronaviruses, to treat COVID-19.

Researchers at the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology and Fudan University have adapted SARS-CoV-2 to be able to infect mice. Small animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection are among the urgently needed resources to end the pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 binds to ACE2 receptors, but it is not adapted to mouse ACE2, although there are transgenic mouse strains with human ACE2 receptors. The authors took the complementary approach, developing a viral strain that was more easily able to infect mice by serial infections of old mice. After six rounds of passaging, the resulting strain, which the team named MASCp6, was more easily able to infect both young and aged mice. The researchers sequenced the strain to reveal key mutations. The authors wrote that “this mouse-adapted strain and challenge model should be of value in evaluating vaccines and antivirals against SARS-CoV-2.” They reported their results online in Science on July 20, 2020.

Bergenbio ASA, of Bergen, Norway, noted the UK Research and Innovation’s decision to cease the grant funding to the University Hospital Southampton NHS Trust for the COVID-19 ACCORD clinical study in which Bergenbio’s bemcentinib was the lead drug candidate to be tested. Subsequently, the University Hospital Southampton NHS Trust, who is the study sponsor, has notified all sites in the Accord study to cease recruitment of new patients into the trial. Patients already recruited, including those dosed with bemcentinib, will continue on treatment as per the protocol. The move followed the recent reduction of new COVID-19 cases in the U.K. Bergenbio said it is in late-stage set-up to sponsor and conduct a similar study to ACCORD in a country of high COVID-19 incidence and expects to be in a position to update the market in the near future.

Betterlife Pharma Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said that 91.3% of shareholders from Altum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, voted in favor of merging with Betterlife. Betterlife now awaits ratification of the merger by the Canadian Securities Exchange. Altum, also of Vancouver, British Columbia, has a pipeline of three products, including AP-003, an interferon a2b inhalation formulation. Recent studies in China and the U.K. provided data suggesting the therapeutic efficacy of interferon-based treatments for COVID-19, according to Betterlife.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., contracted with Piramal Enterprise Ltd., of Mumbai, India, to provide BDC-1001 ISAC drug substance and the drug product for the company's ongoing phase I/II study in cancer patients.

FSD Pharma Inc., of Toronto, said it notified Health Canada that it plans to forfeit licenses and suspend all activities of its medical cannabis subsidiary, FV Pharma, within 30 days. The firm will focus efforts on pharmaceutical R&D, including work on a cannabinoid CB2 receptor modulator FSD-201 (ultramicronized PEA) for use in COVID-19 patients. FSD plans to submit an IND to the FDA to test FSD-201 in down-regulating the overexpressed pro-inflammatory cytokine immune response to SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

G1 Therapeutics Inc., of Research Park Triangle, N.C., and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, of Nanjing, China, agreed on an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize trilaciclib across all indications in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. G1 will receive an up-front $14 million and could receive up to $156 million in development and commercial milestone payments. Simcere will pay G1 tiered low double-digit royalties on annual net sales. Simcere will have exclusive development and commercialization rights for all indications in greater China and will participate in global clinical trials. G1 retains development and commercialization rights in all territories outside of greater China. The companies will be responsible for all development and commercialization costs in their respective territories. Trilaciclib received breakthrough therapy designation based on myelopreservation data from three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials in which trilaciclib was administered prior to chemotherapy treatment in patient with small cell lung cancer.

Gen1e Lifesciences Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., a Y Combinator and Startx company focused on accelerating cures for diseases of inflammation and aging, and Vituity are partnering to speed up development of COVID-19 treatments and improve patient outcomes. As part of the new partnership, Gen1e will leverage Vituity’s health care expertise to optimize the design and efficiency of clinical trials for COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome treatments. In addition, Vituity will invest in Gen1e to rapidly advance its drug development platform to ensure those treatments can be rapidly produced and distributed to patients.

Grifols SA, of Barcelona, Spain, said it delivered the first manufactured batches of its anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin for clinical trials. It specifically targets SARS-CoV-2 by providing passive immunity to infected patients and boosting their immune system's ability to fight the disease, the company said. Clinical trials are set to start this summer.

Privately held Harbour Biomed, of Cambridge, Mass., and Viva Biotech Ltd., of Shanghai, said they will promote biotech startup incubation. Harbour will combine its transgenic mouse platforms for generating fully human monoclonal antibodies and its experience in global research and development of molecules with Viva's structure-based early stage drug discovery services. The partnership is intended to offer access to technologies for accelerating the path between ideation to product.

Heat Biologics Inc., of Durham, N.C., completed preclinical testing of the company's vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The vaccine induced immunogenicity in animal models, including expansion of human-HLA-restricted T cells against epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., said the company and the U.S. NIH executed a clinical trial agreement for lenzilumab, the company’s Humaneered anti-human GM-CSF monoclonal antibody candidate, as an agent to be evaluated in the NIH-sponsored Big Effect Trial (BET) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. BET will help advance the government’s plan for COVID-19 research, which includes conducting studies to advance high-priority therapeutic candidates. The trial builds on initial data from NIH’s adaptive COVID-19 treatment trial that demonstrated Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc.’s investigational antiviral, remdesivir, may improve time to recovery in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med), of Hong Kong, and Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. said they have amended their 2013 license and collaboration agreement on fruquintinib with Lilly Shanghai, an affiliate of Lilly. It covers the expansion of Chi-Med’s role in the commercialization of Elunate (fruquintinib capsules), an oral inhibitor of VEGR1/2/3, in China where Lilly will maintain the exclusive commercialization rights, and as a consequence, will continue to consolidate the sales of Elunate in China. Chi-Med will collaborate with Lilly in commercializing the drug across China and will be responsible for the development and execution of all on-the-ground medical detailing, promotion and local and regional marketing activities.

Iacta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Irvine, Calif., and Zhaoke Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Hong Kong, said they entered a definitive license agreement for two of Iacta’s products, IC-265 for dry eye and IC-270 for allergic conjunctivitis, for ophthalmic indications in China and other countries of Southeast Asia. The agreement will accelerate the development of IC-265 and IC-270 in both China and the U.S., the companies said. Under the terms, Iacta will receive nondilutive, up-front license fees and reimbursement for certain development costs. There is potential for additional payments upon achievement of certain development milestones as well as additional milestone payments for achievement of certain commercial milestones. The agreement also includes the payment of potential tiered royalties. Specific terms were not disclosed.

Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif., published preclinical results for its human Ad5 vaccine candidate that contains both the spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) SARS-CoV-2 proteins (hAd5 S + N) for preventing COVID-19. Data showed the bivalent hAd5 vaccine resulted in T-cell and humoral immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 S and N antigens, the company said. Immunogenicity in mice was assessed after two doses given 21 days apart. Immune responses measured on day 28 showed that the vaccinations elicited robust T-cell responses to SARS-CoV-2, the company added. A statistically significant CD4+ T-cell response to N protein was generated in all five mice. The results are consistent with studies in patients who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 who show memory T cells to N protein, the company said.

Immunome Inc., of Exton, Pa., said the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded the company up to $13.3 million to use its technology to develop a biosynthetic convalescent plasma (BCP) as a new potential approach to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s technology harnesses B-cell responses from patients who have successfully recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Through this effort, it intends to identify a combination of antibodies that are broadly active against the virus, enable multiple viral clearance mechanisms and synthetically manufacture the antibodies for availability to broad patient populations.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, said additional characterization of a subset of fully human, therapeutic anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies exhibit enhanced neutralization upon combinatorial testing. The new data, Immunoprecise said, demonstrate a binding to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor binding domain. Their activities are enhanced in combination studies resulting in near complete neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus infection, the company added.

Inovio Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., said its COVID-19 DNA vaccine, INO-4800, was effective in protecting nonhuman primates (NHPs, specifically rhesus macaques) from live virus challenge 13 weeks after the last vaccination. The protective results were mediated by memory T- and B-cell immune responses from INO-4800 vaccination, Inovio said. The results, submitted to a peer-reviewed journal and published on the non-peer reviewed online preprint site Biorxiv, demonstrate that INO-4800 reduced viral load in both the lower lungs and nasal passages in NHPs that received two doses of INO-4800 (1 mg) four weeks apart and then were challenged with live virus 13 weeks after the second dose (study week 17).

Intravacc, of Bilthoven, the Netherlands, and Celonic Group, of Basel, Switzerland, signed a research agreement to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The project will combine Intravacc's Outer Membrane Vesicle technology with the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 expressed with Celonic Group’s Chovolution mammalian cell expression system. The companies expect to begin clinical testing of the vaccine in 2021.

Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J., said its lead vaccine candidate protected against infection with COVID-19 in preclinical studies. The data, published in Nature, show the company’s adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26) vector-based vaccine elicited a robust immune response as demonstrated by neutralizing antibodies, successfully preventing subsequent infection and providing complete or near-complete protection in the lungs from the virus in nonhuman primates. Based on the strength of the data, a phase I/IIa first-in-human trial of the vaccine candidate, Ad26.COV2.S, in healthy volunteers, has now commenced in the U.S. and Belgium.

Nascent Biotech Inc., of San Diego, said it entered a research collaboration with Syracuse University to further the development of pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to cell-surface vimentin, for potential use in COVID-19 treatment. Pritumumab will be tested for its ability to block SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, from entering cells.

A study led by National University of Singapore (NUS) scientists has generated a novel transgenic fish model of osteoporosis, which was used to identify druggable osteoporosis targets and two promising new treatments. Fish bone is analogous to human bone, with similar genetic, molecular and physiological mechanisms controlling the balance between bone production and destruction, and embryos and larvae of the medaka fish (Oryzias latipes) are translucent, making it very easy to visualize changes in bone. Receptor-activator of NF-kappa β ligand (RANKL) has recently been implicated in bone homeostasis, and the authors developed a transgenic RANKL model and used it to screen for drugs that could restore homeostasis after RANKL activation. They identified two small molecules, AMG-487 and NBI-74330, that reduced osteoclast recruitment and protected against osteoporosis by blocking the activity of chemokine receptor Cxcr3.2. The paper was published in the July 27, 2020, online issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., and Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, of Geneva, said RLF-100 (aviptadil) allowed rapid recovery from respiratory failure in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients. At the same time, independent researchers reported that aviptadil blocked replication of the SARS coronavirus in human lung cells and monocytes, the companies said. RLF-100 was granted fast track designation by the FDA and is being developed as a material threat medical countermeasure with the U.S. NIH and other federal agencies. RLF-100 (aviptadil) is a patented formulation of vasoactive intestinal polypeptide, which is concentrated in the lungs and is known to inhibit a variety of inflammatory cytokines.

Neutrolis Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge Mass., disclosed the development of NTR-441, a DNASE1L3 enzyme analogue, for the treatment of severe cases of COVID-19. The drug is designed to clear neutrophil extracellular traps, which block air sacs and blood vessels in the lungs.

Otonomy Inc., of San Diego, licensed a preclinical compound to be called OTO-6XX for the treatment of sensorineural hearing loss from Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, is collaborating with Wuxi Shuangliang Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Jiangyin, China, to test Pharmabcine's olinvacimab with Wuxi's EGFR inhibitor, C-005, in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer.

Promedica Inc., of Toledo, Ohio, disclosed promising results of its new study that evaluated the use of stem cells in the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients. Eight patients elected to participate in a study under an emergency IND approval by the FDA. Patients received either one or two doses of allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells manufactured by Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., of San Diego. The first set of patients was treated with one dose of 100 million cells, and the second set received two doses of 50 million cells. Within 24 to 48 hours of receiving the stem cells, all patients had a significant reduction in oxygen requirements. Several went from an inability to talk or eat due to shortness of breath to speaking in full sentences and eating full meals comfortably shortly after treatment.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, and Daiichi Sankyo Inc., of Tokyo, modified their co-commercialization agreement for Movantik (naloxegol). Redhill will now commercialize the product on its own in the U.S. and pay Daiichi Sankyo a midteen royalty rate on net sales of Movantik in the U.S., as well as three undisclosed lump sum payments each year starting in 2021 and ending in 2023. Daiichi Sankyo also received 283,387 American depositary shares in Redhill as part of the deal.

Restorbio Inc., of Boston, disclosed an award from the U.S. National Institute on Aging to fund a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot study of RTB-101, an orally administered small-molecule inhibitor of target of rapamycin complex 1, as compared to placebo for COVID-19 post-exposure prophylaxis in older adults. The study is supported by additional data observed in Restorbio’s phase IIb and phase III trials, which suggest the potential of RTB-101 to reduce the severity of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections. The new study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled experiment to obtain preliminary data on the feasibility of studying RTB-101 as compared to placebo for COVID-19 post-exposure prophylaxis in adults ages 65 and older.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, and RVL Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of Dublin-based Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, disclosed an exclusive license agreement covering the development, registration and commercialization rights in Japan, China and other Asian countries as well as EU countries to RVL-1201, oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.1%, which is the first and only ophthalmic formulation approved by the FDA for acquired blepharoptosis or ptosis in adults. Santen will be responsible for further development of RVL-1201 and regulatory approvals as well as commercialization in its licensed territories.

Schrödinger Inc., of New York, and Viva Biotech Holdings, of Shanghai, signed a collaboration to expand the reach of structure-based drug discovery by generating de novo crystal structures of high-value targets. Schrödinger will identify drug discovery targets for which there are currently no crystal structures in the public domain, including those that could lead to first-in-class therapeutic candidates for its internal pipeline. Viva will deploy X-ray crystallography designed to structurally enable those targets by generating high-resolution structures with bound ligands. Schrödinger will then use its computational platform at scale to explore large portions of chemical space with the goal of designing therapeutic candidates.

Sesen Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., licensed the right to Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and other types of cancer in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to Jinan, China-based Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sesen is due $12 million up front and is eligible to receive up to an additional $23 million in technology transfer and regulatory milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales in greater China. Sesen will transfer manufacturing technology to Qilu Pharmaceutical for the production of Vicineum for greater China with the potential for an expanded deal to use Qilu’s production to meet global demand.

Sit Laboratorio Farmaceutico, of Milan, Italy, purchased essential hypertension treatments, Lopressor and Icaz, and muscle relaxant Miorel from Daiichi Sankyo France, of Paris, effective June 30, 2020. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Soligenix Inc., of Princeton, N.J., published preclinical data on Civax, a heat-stable COVID-19 vaccine in npj Vaccines. In mice, the vaccine induced high titers of antigen-binding IgG after a single dose and elicited cell-mediated immunity and virus neutralizing antibody titers.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif., licensed the rights to TRN-000632, a Bcr-Abl inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia, in greater China to Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., of Shanghai. Terns will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $68 million, as well as royalties from future product sales.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, which holds (through its Japanese affiliates) with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, a joint business venture (BV) in the Japanese market, disclosed a new strategy for its local commercial operations. Nearly five years since its inception, and following an in-depth review of market opportunities, the BV's new strategy will focus on commercializing a selection of complex generics, specialty assets and other pipeline opportunities, the company said. The shift will include a divestment of the majority of the BV's generic and operational assets to Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Toyama, Japan. The transaction is expected to close by early 2021.

Theragen Bio, of Seoul, South Korea, is collaborating with the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology, Kyungpook National University Hospital and the Daegu Metropolitan Government to sequence genomes of approximately 1,000 COVID-19 patients as well as their SARS-CoV-2 virus samples. The project aims to identify correlations between patient genome and the SARS-CoV-2 virus genome, which will be used to develop better vaccines.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., pre-published data on medRxiv.org highlighting the targets on SARS-CoV-2 of T cells isolated from COVID-19 convalescent patients. The immunodominant targets were primarily located outside the spike protein and were not found in other coronaviruses.