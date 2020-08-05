The U.S. FDA is launching a pilot program for electronic submissions for requests for designation (RFDs) for combination products at the agency’s Office of Combination Products (OCP). The scope of the pilot includes both RFD and pre-RFD submissions. Up to nine participants will be included. Pilot testing is scheduled to begin Aug. 26, but it will be preceded by a training period, which entails submission of a mock RFD filing. The OCP estimates that each organization’s participation will require roughly 15 hours over a span of two weeks.