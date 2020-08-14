Acacia Pharma Group plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Indianapolis, said it successfully completed placement of 12.5 million new ordinary shares at €2 (US$2.62) each, representing a 24.8% discount on the Aug. 13 closing price. The placement will raise gross proceeds of about €25 million. Jefferies International Ltd. and Guggenheim Securities LLC are joint global coordinators and bookrunners. Acacia develops and commercializes products to improve care of patients undergoing surgery, invasive procedures or chemotherapy.

Equillium Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., said it priced an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of common stock at $7 per share. The company anticipates gross proceeds to be about $35 million. The offering is expected to close on or about Aug. 18. Equillium said it expects to use the net proceeds to primarily fund continued development of current and any future product candidates in its pipeline, potential acquisitions of new products, and for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. Shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) closed Aug. 14 at $7.24, down $1.58.

Oncology Venture A/S, of Hørsholm, Denmark, said it will issue 1.89 million shares at SEK1.32 (US15 cents) per share to Negma Group Ltd. to comply with the company’s existing convertible loan note agreement. This share issue completes the share conversions related to its call of the first tranche of convertible loan notes. Oncology develops therapies for treating cancer.

Optinose Inc., of Yardley, Pa., priced its public offering of 6 million shares at $5.85 each for $35.1 million in proceeds. The company granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares. The offering is expected to close Aug. 18. Credit Suisse Securities LLC is acting as sole bookrunner. Shares (NASDAQ:OPTN) closed at $5.30, down $1.49, or 22%.

PDS Biotechnology Corp., of Florham Park, N.J., closed its underwritten public offering of 6.9 million shares of common stock (inclusive of the 900,000 shares that were sold pursuant to the underwriter’s full exercise of its option to purchase additional shares) at a price of $2.75 per share. Certain insiders, including certain of the company’s officers, purchased shares of PDS. Gross proceeds were about $19 million. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager.