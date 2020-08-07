Redwood City, Calif.-based Avinger Inc., a commercial-stage company developing an intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD), reported the closing of an underwritten public offering of 15,789,474 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.38 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the company. Additionally, Avinger granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover any over-allotments at the public offering price. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

Milan, Italy-based Innovheart srl, a developer of transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) systems for the treatment of mitral valve disease, reported the closing of a €20 million (US$23.56 million) round of equity financing. Founded in 2015 by Giovanni Righini, the company maintains offices outside Milan, Italy, and Boston. Proceeds from the financing will be used to complete the first-in-human clinical evaluation of the company’s unique Saturn TMVR system using a trans-apical approach. The round will also allow Innovheart to finalize the development of the trans-septal delivery system, which uses the same Saturn valve technology. The series B round was raised from existing investor Genextra, which has been the sole investor since 2015, and a syndicate led by Panakes Partners, with CDP Venture Capital and Indaco Venture Partners joining the round. Barbara Castellano will be joining the Innovheart board to represent Panakes Partners.

Quanterix Corp., a Billerica, Mass.-based company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, reported the pricing of its previously reported underwritten public offering of 2,651,108 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32 per share. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Quanterix. Gross proceeds from the sale of the shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be about $84.8 million. Quanterix has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 397,666 shares of common stock, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on Aug. 11. SVB Leerink and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as co-manager for the offering.