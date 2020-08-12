PERTH, Australia – Aussie regenerative medicine company Regeneus Ltd. has out-licensed its lead mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) and secretome therapy, Progenza, to Japan’s Kyocera Corp. for osteoarthritis of the knee for the Japan market.

Under the terms of the deal, Regeneus will receive $19 million in up-front and milestone payments, consisting of $9 million up front and $10 million in regulatory and development milestones. Regeneus will also receive double-digit royalties on sales.

Regeneus retains rights to negotiate licenses with other partners for additional indications inside and outside of Japan.

Osteoarthritis of the knee is the first indication for lead cell therapy Progenza, an allogeneic off-the-shelf adipose-derived MSC therapy.

One of the major producers of artificial joints in Japan, Kyocera will be responsible for product development, manufacturing and regulatory activities in Japan.

Leo Lee, CEO, Regeneus Ltd.

“With regenerative medicine, and a variety of other cell therapies, you start to see the demand for joint replacement will be delayed or potentially that market will shrink,” Regeneus CEO Leo Lee told BioWorld.

“This agreement with Kyocera is an exciting development for Regeneus and is an endorsement of our Progenza platform technology. It provides a clear commercialization pathway for Progenza and is a significant market given osteoarthritis affects more than 25.6 million people in Japan alone,” he said.

The partnership allows Kyocera to continue in the orthopedics space and connect with the physicians the firm has built up relationships with and continue to support their patient population, he said.

Kyocera is “already talking to the doctors we want to speak to, and they know their patients who we want to treat.”

“We believe that using stem cells for treating pain and inflammation has been vetted and validated by this partnership, so we’re enthusiastic about that for the industry as a whole.”

Lee declined to comment on the global deal value, but the global market for osteoarthritis is expected to grow to $3.5 billion by 2026, with the Japanese market worth about $350 million.

He said Regeneus was targeting a reimbursement price of about $5,000 to $7,000.

Progenza OA already completed a phase I study in 2018 that met all safety and efficacy endpoints. The study demonstrated that a single injection into the knee was safe, tolerable and showed significant, rapid and sustained reductions in knee pain for osteoarthritis patients. It also showed positive signs of disease modification, with no deterioration in the joint observed following the injection.

Progenza is on Japan's fast track, called the Sakigake pathway, which Japan created for a Japan-first licensing strategy. The pathway allows for conditional approval of new cell therapy after confirmation of safety and "probable efficacy," which is a lower clinical bar and provides earlier patient access.

Lee said that since the Sakigake pathway is based on probable efficacy, Progenza will only need one phase II study to gain access to the reimbursed market.

“Because of this framework, most companies head to Japan first because they can get to market quicker, and their reimbursement structure actually pays a premium for innovation, so this is where there is a lot of expertise in manufacturing,” he said.

Secretomes may hold the key

“We think we’re differentiated from the perspective that we don’t believe the stem cells are the actual active ingredient. We believe it’s really the secretomes – what the cells are secreting – and the ongoing diagnosis of the disease by the stem cells and the changing portfolio of anti-inflammatory secretomes that are really having the value,” Lee said.

Including the secretomes as part of the product gives the cell more stability, he explained.

“In our case, because we are a combination of stem cells and secretomes, we tend to get very good viability and scalability. With one single donor, Regeneus is able to provide enough product to cover the entire market in Japan.”

He said the company was waiting until it had a partner in place before launching the phase II trial.

Regeneus signed a memorandum of understanding with Kyocera in March while it did its due diligence on Regeneus.

“With any kind of novel modalities, even in Japan where it’s well understood, any company that’s just entering into stem cell therapy as a first relationship requires quite a long time to get a better understanding of the potential of the product.

“There’s really no precedence, and it took a bit of time to go through each section, but we’re quite pleased because there are a variety of different companies in the stem cell space.”

Regeneus decided early on that instead of being an Australian company that would look to the U.S. first, it saw that Japan was making a clear play to become the stem cell nation of the world, and it decided to go to Japan first and then commercialize in other markets.

Lee, who is based in Japan, joined Regeneus as CEO in January 2019. He was formerly president of Japan for Merck KGaA and Allergan.

Regeneus signed a manufacturing and licensing deal in 2018 with Japan's largest biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization, AGC Asahi Glass Co. Regeneus did a technology transfer of Progenza to AGC and then formed a joint venture for the clinical partnering side to leverage the Japanese company's local market knowledge.

The deal with AGC was focused on manufacturing, and the company built into the agreement an “opportunity to exit the agreement in the event that we had a commercial partner that also wanted to manufacture,” Lee said.

As part of that agreement, AGC became a shareholder in Regeneus, and now Kyocera will take over manufacturing, clinical development, registration and commercialization.

The funds generated through the partnership with Kyocera will fund manufacturing of Progenza for regions outside Japan as well as to fund exploration of its platform for another clinical study in Australia. Regeneus will be able to use the data from the Japan phase II study, which is expected to complete at the end of 2022.

“This deal is not only important for Regeneus, but in the last few months in the stem cell therapy space there has been a lot of success in clinical studies in different indications, so I think we’ve reached a precipice with stem cells as a modality that started to generate the credibility worth focus for investors as a whole,” Lee said.

Regeneus is also developing its secretome platform, called Sygenus, to target pain and inflammation, and Sygenus is being positioned for topical dermatological indications, potentially to treat shingles pain as well as radiation burns and neuropathic pain.

Regeneus also has developed autologous cancer vaccines from technology it licensed from the Kolling Institute of Medical Research. Its immune-oncology therapy, RGSH-4K, is in phase I trials with terminal cancer patients for whom no other therapy exists. The company is exploring RGSH-4K in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

Regeneus shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:RGS) moved slightly on the news, moving from AU11 cents per share to AU14 cents per share at close on Aug. 12.