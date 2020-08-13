Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) was first discovered because variants affect the risk of developing late-onset Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Now, two papers published in the Aug. 11, 2020, online issue of Cell have used different approaches to show a role for TREM2 in the suppression of immune responses by tumors.

Research out of the lab of TREM2 discoverer Marco Colonna and colleagues has demonstrated that blocking TREM2 could increase the response to PD-1 checkpoint blockade in a mouse model of sarcoma – part of a growing body of evidence that TREM2 signaling plays a role in health and disease beyond neurodegeneration.

And researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science identified an immunosuppressive role for TREM2 signaling in cancer through a new method that combines single-cell RNA sequencing with intracellular protein activity assays.

Colonna and his colleagues showed that “TREM2 has a major impact on the macrophages that infiltrate tumors,” he told BioWorld. “We can utilize antibodies [against] TREM2 together with checkpoint blockade… to overcome resistance.”

Colonna is Robert Rock Belliveau professor of pathology at Washington University in St. Louis.

In contrast to brain expression of TREM2, which is constitutive, TREM2 expression on immune cells in tumors is in response to pro-inflammatory cytokines.

“It is an induced expression,” Colonna said. “Because tumors produce cytokines for their own benefit, they facilitate the expression of TREM2.”

In the tumor microenvironment, TREM2 is important to sustain survival of macrophages, leading to his team’s hypothesis that “if we block TREM2, it will reduce the survival of macrophages and reduce their responsiveness to cytokines.”

Blocking TREM2 is the opposite strategy to that pursued in AD, where the TREM2-targeting antibody AL-002 (Alector LLC/Abbvie Inc.) is an agonist, designed to spur microglia to action against plaques and tangles.

Colonna and his team showed that TREM2 knockout mice or those treated with an anti-TREM2 antibody, were more resistant to tumors, and more responsive to PD-1 checkpoint blockade.

“The surprise was that the antibody was more effective than the knockout,” Colonna said. He and his colleagues are not yet sure why, “but one speculation is that if you have a constitutive TREM2, you may have some compensatory mechanisms… With acute blockade, the tumor may not be able to compensate.”

The team also analyzed TREM2 expression on macrophages in human tumors, and showed that such expression occurred in more than 200 different tumor types, and that high expressions of TREM2 were a negative predictor for clinical outcomes.

There are attempts to reprogram pro-tumor into antitumor macrophages, but Colonna said the blockade did not lead to such reprogramming. Instead, TREM2 blockade specifically reduced the levels of immunosuppressive macrophages, tipping the balance toward antitumor macrophages.

Reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages can be done, at least in vitro, by targeting TREM1 – “a cousin of TREM2, but with a different function,” Michel Streuli told BioWorld.

Streuli is the chief scientific officer of Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc., now half owned by Gilead Sciences Inc.

Pionyr is focused on cancer immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, and the firm has filed INDs for both the TREM1-targeting antibody PY-159 and the TREM2-targeting antibody PY-314. The company has published its work at multiple conferences.

With respect to the Cell paper, Streuli said that the experimental systems are “a little different… We’ve “focused more of our work on PD-1-resistant models,” while Colonna and his colleagues used a PD-1-sensitive tumor model in the work now published in Cell. And “our focus has been a little more in the therapeutic setting – this work is a little more in the prophylactic setting.”

But the study “confirms a lot of the work that we’ve been doing,” Streuli said. “We’ll be testing this concept… in patients fairly soon.”