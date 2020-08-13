Salt Lake City-based trade group BioUtah applauded the launch of Altitude Lab, saying it will accelerate innovators and early-stage companies in the region. The life science incubator was founded by Recursion Pharmaceuticals, of Salt Lake City, and the University of Utah.

Applied Stemcell Inc., of Milpitas, Calif., has received a nearly $2 million Small Business Innovation Research grant from the NIH to advance its Targatt integrase technology for therapeutic gene editing.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Apteryx Imaging Inc. reported the closing of its acquisition by a PDDS Buyer LLC (Planet DDS) subsidiary. Planet DDS, of Newport Beach, Calif., acquired 100% of the company’s outstanding common and preferred shares for CA$0.65 (US$0.49) per share in an all-cash transaction.

Houston-based Baylor Genetics and Rice University have teamed up to create a first-of-its-kind, total turnkey solution for the university to resume in-person classes this fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the partnership, Baylor Genetics will provide support for temperature checks, on-campus sample collection and transport logistics, sample processing and customized results reporting for individuals via email. The company expects to perform nearly 60,000 screening tests, with a turnaround time of 48 hours or less. In addition to large-scale surveillance testing, the collaboration includes population management reporting to aid the campus community in decisionmaking.

San Diego-based Biocept Inc. said it has entered an agreement with a health care group to provide COVID-19 testing to multistate locations. The group, which was not named, operates and supports more than 50 facilities in multiple states, with most located in California.

Singapore-based Biosensors International Ltd. reported the first enrollment in its REFORM pivotal trial. The prospective, randomized, inferiority, first-in-man study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Biolimus A9 drug-coated balloon for the treatment of in-stent restenosis. The trial is targeted CE-mark approval of the device and will include 34 sites in Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, the U.K. and South Korea.

Cambridge, Mass.-based startup E25Bio received a $4.14 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and $1.68 million from the NIH’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to expand coronavirus and arbovirus testing. The foundation grant will help E25Bio advance its rapid COVID-19 test, generate a coronavirus monoclonal antibody repository for future diagnostic efforts and develop its mobile app to trade and map disease data in real time. The SBIR funds support past and current work in developing rapid diagnostic tests for dengue, Zika and chikungunya viruses.

Berlin-based Epigenomics AG reported results of a study showing its annual Epi Procolon test is more cost-effective than Cologuard by Exact Sciences Corp., of Madison, Wis., in five modeling scenarios. The study compared mSEPT9 (Epi Procolon), mtSDNA (Cologuard), computed tomography colonoscopy (CTC) and Medtronic plc’s Pillcam capsule colonoscopy offering. Annual screening with Epi proColon had an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) of $63,253 per quality-adjusted-life-years gained (QALYG). Other efficient strategies were CTC screening every 5 years and annual mtSDNA, which had an ICER of $1,092 per QALYG $214,974 per QALYG), respectively – not optimal given the willingness-to-pay threshold ($100,000 per QALYG), the researchers said. The study was published by the NCI-sponsored cancer intervention and surveillance modeling network (CISNET) in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-based G42 Healthcare has reported a volunteer health care management program with Boston-based wearable technology firm Whoop. The partnership will offer volunteers participating in the world's first phase III trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine the opportunity to benefit from a 24/7 fitness and health monitoring to measure key biometrics.

San Diego-based Medcrypt Inc. reported the acquisition of Medisao, an Irvine, Calif.-based cybersecurity information sharing organization dedicated to supporting the medical device industry. Medisao's founder, Daniel Beard, will join the Medcrypt team. No financial details were disclosed.

Karlshrue, Germany-based Miramedtech UG and Seminole, Fla.-based Bio-Infusions USA entered into an agreement to provide a complete line of comprehensive aesthetic medical devices and topical treatments to cosmetic dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic practitioners for the benefit of their patients throughout the U.S.

Royal Philips NV, of Amsterdam, introduced its Rapid Equipment Deployment Kit for ICU ramp-ups, allowing doctors, nurses, technicians and hospital staff to quickly support critical care patient monitoring capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soliton Inc., of Houston, has completed the design process for an advanced handpiece and cartridge for its rapid acoustic pulse device. The new design includes several improved features providing ease of use, and a more user-friendly experience, according to the company. Upgrades to the device include modifications to five circuit boards in the consoles, automatically inserting and ejecting cartridges, a system to detect counterfeit cartridges, a method of automatic adjustment of the electrode resulting in longer cartridge life and RFID chip detection.

Stagebio, which is based in Mt Jackson, Va., has opened a new facility close to the biotechnology and medical research centers of Cambridge and Boston. This new facility will offer local access to the full range of services, including molecular and investigative pathology, multiplexing immunohistochemistry, whole slide scanning and computerized histomorphometry to support academic, pharmaceutical and medical device development.

Sword Health, a New York-based provider of digital musculoskeletal care, reported that its digital therapy platform and several of its applications have earned certified status for information security by HITRUST.

Tempucheck, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has launched its automated temperature screening system, a touchless, temperature scanning kiosk that provides a noncontact solution for detecting illness through elevated body temperature, utilizing optional facial recognition features and fully integrated security solutions. The company said the Tempucheck body temperature scanner detects accurate body temperature in three seconds and provides instant notifications if a high temperature is assessed.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif., reported the development of a new one-step testing cartridge for COVID-19 antibody testing. The cartridge will aim to use a simplified procedure to help eliminate operator error and lead to more consistent results.