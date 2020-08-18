Apotheka Systems Inc., of Beverly Hills, Calif., launched its COVID-19 CRM platform to both domestic and international clientele.

Boulder, Colo.-based Aspero Medical received a $225,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop an intraoperative endoscopic balloon overtube to use in gastrointestinal and endoscopy procedures. The NSF grant funds will be used to further develop Aspero Medical’s C-Tube product line that incorporates its proprietary Pillar microtexture technology.

San Francisco-based Bigfinite Inc. reported that a new study, published online in the Parenteral Drug Association’s Journal of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology, demonstrated that AI algorithms can be qualified for pharmaceutical product and medical device productivity chains. Qualification was achieved using Bigfinite’s GxP-compliant AI software-as-a-service platform.

Foothill Ranch, Calif.-based Biolase Inc. received notification indicating that it now meets the minimum stockholders equity requirement of $2.5 million set forth in Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). Following the registered direct offering in June and the recently completed $18 million rights offering in July, Nasdaq has determined that the company is now in compliance with the minimum stockholders equity requirement. Additionally, Nasdaq has granted the company an additional 180-day grace period to regain compliance with the $1 minimum bid price per share. The additional compliance period ends Feb. 16, 2021.

Cerner Corp., of Kansas City, Mo., recently joined nonprofit Testing for America and others, including the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and UNCF, to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ efforts to offer rapid, consistent and affordable COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff. Cerner’s interoperable technology can be employed to make sure each COVID-19 test result is reported directly to the student, faculty and staff member, as well as their physicians.

CHF Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn., said that its Aquadex product line has been added to the Federal Supply Schedule, expanding access to all federal government agencies.

Vancouver, British Columbia.-based Deer Horn Capital Inc. said its 51% indigenous partner Cheona Health Inc., of Delta, British Columbia, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Impact@Resolve LLC, of Washington, D.C., and Tokimus Biotech Inc., of Houston, to help distribute COVID-19 test kits from South Korea into the U.S. Distribution will be targeted initially to disadvantaged communities that are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Toronto-based Facedrive Inc. said that BLE Connect (Bluetooth low energy), a data transfer app using Bluetooth, is now available on Apple Store and Google Play Store to pair with its Tracescan wearable device to aid in contact tracing for COVID-19 containment efforts.

Forward Industries, of Hauppauge, N.Y., has acquired substantially all the assets of Kablooe Design, of Minneapolis. Kablooe’s clients include Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast Corp., Atricure Inc., Cega Innovations Inc. and Rapid Diagnostek Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Huami Corp., of Hefei, China, and its Cupertino, Calif.-based subsidiary Huami-USA have inked a letter of intent for joint future development with Aspen Imaging Healthcare, of Plano, Texas. Joint development is anticipated in several areas, including collaboration on product roadmaps to identify areas where proprietary technologies can be shared or new solutions created, global distribution, marketing and support and potential investment in Aspen Imaging, the companies said.

Ivenix Inc., of North Andover, Mass., said it has successfully tested and validated the interoperability of its smart infusion pump with hospital IT systems using Epic electronic health records.

Miami-based MDlink is planning to enter the Central American market with its telemedicine platform as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Jamaica and the Caribbean region. In addition to providing the benefits of telehealth, MDlink is one of the first telemedicine companies to begin processing health insurance in the region.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded New York’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine and York-based Montefiore Health System Inc. a $4.3 million grant to support a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II trial that launched in April to assess the efficacy of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19. The U.S. FDA approved convalescent therapy for investigational use in March, and Einstein, Montefiore and NYU Langone launched the trial prior to securing federal funding. To date, more than 180 people have been enrolled in the study, which is now expanding to additional sites.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Sanara Medtech Inc. is expanding into virtual wound and skin care with the development of electronic imagery and data-sharing technology that allows virtual consultation and diagnosis. As part of the expansion, the company has formed a wholly owned subsidiary named United Wound and Skin Solutions LLC to hold its investments and operations in wound and skin care services.

Tokyo-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Japan K.K., a wholly owned subsidiary of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., reported the first patient dosed in a phase I/II trial its renal cancer diagnostic imaging product, TLX250-CDx 89Zr-girentuximab) in Japan. The ZIRDAC-JP (Zirconium Dosing and Comparison in Japan) study aims to confirm the safety and tolerability, as well as sensitivity and specificity, of positron emission tomography imaging with TLX250-CDx to detect clear cell renal cell cancer in Japanese patients.

Santa Ana, Calif.-based Tenacore LLC entered a distribution agreement with Imt Analytics AG, of Buchs, Switzerland. Under the agreement, Tenacore will sell the full line of Imt's gas flow analyzers and ventilation test lungs.

Toronto-based Therma Bright Inc. completed phase I due diligence on Orpheus Medica Inc.’s platform technology and plan for the development of a rapid saliva test, Covisafe, for the detection of COVID-19. Covisafe will integrate Orpheus' biologics and advanced computational platforms, coupled with third party device technology, to develop a reliable palm-sized rapid test for COVID-19 screening. As a result of completing phase I due diligence, Therma Bright has issued to Toronto-based Orpheus 1 million Therma common shares and 1 million warrants exercisable at $0.05 per share with a 5-year expiry.

Rockville, Md.-based Zyter Inc. said its smart thermal scanning and imaging system for mass temperature screening, Zyter Thermalalert, has gone live at three New Jersey hospitals operated by Carepoint Health, a for-profit health system headquartered in Jersey City, N.J.