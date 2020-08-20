Karuna Therapeutics Inc. remains on track to launch a phase III study by the end of this year with Karxt against acute psychosis in schizophrenia by way of the broad-based program called Emergent, and the company continues planning for a phase II study testing the combo drug as adjunctive therapy with standard of care in the same indication.

Karxt pairs xanomeline, a muscarinic receptor agonist that preferentially stimulates M1 and M4 muscarinic receptors, with trospium, an approved muscarinic receptor antagonist that does not measurably cross the blood-brain barrier, confining its effects to peripheral tissues. At the end-of-phase-II meeting this summer, the FDA confirmed that one more positive efficacy trial along with the prior positive phase II experiment, plus more long-term safety data, would be good enough for an NDA filing. But Boston-based Karuna will conduct its second phase III effort in the first half of next year, a 52-week, open-label safety test.

In the phase II findings unveiled last November, Karxt turned up a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 11.6-point mean reduction in total Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) score compared to placebo (p<0.0001) and showed good overall tolerability. Researchers also found a statistically significant reduction in the secondary endpoints of PANSS-Positive and PANSS-Negative scores (p<0.001). Therapy was well-tolerated, with similar discontinuation rates between drug (20%) and placebo (21%) arms.

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson likes the story. He called Karuna’s strategy “prudent, based on pursuing an optimally efficient path to approval with the insurance of running two phase III efficacy trials despite only one required.” In his June 24 report, he raised his probability of success to 55% from 50%, and upped the price target to $135 from $125.

Wainwright’s Raghuram Selvaraju said rounding up safety data is “likely to be the principal gating item” for Karuna. “In our view, the full clinical safety data may take until mid-2023 to be collected, putting the filing of an NDA in the late 2023 time frame. We thus currently expect market entry for Karxt during the second half of 2024,” though he allowed in his report that “precise timing is likely to depend heavily upon the pace of enrollment in the Karxt pivotal clinical development program.”

The need for new treatments in schizophrenia was exemplified by San Diego-based Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, in June. Neurocrine paid $120 million up front for an exclusive license to seven programs, including three clinical-stage assets targeting schizophrenia and treatment-resistant depression, as well as depression-related anhedonia. Neurocrine will develop and commercialize all of the prospects, and Takeda could collect $495 million more if development goals are met, plus as much as $1.4 billion in commercial milestone payments and up to double-digit royalties. TAK-831, the most mature player in the mix, was described as a potential first-in-class d-amino acid oxidase inhibitor that had completed multiple phase I studies and was undergoing phase II experiments.

The indication has proven tricky for some. In May, Waltham, Mass.-based Minerva Neurosciences Inc. took a hit when a phase III study with roluperidone failed to deliver statistically significant differences vs. placebo in improving both the trial's primary endpoint, a common measure of symptom severity, and its secondary endpoint, a score measuring social function. The candidate has been shown to block serotonin receptors and sigma receptors.

Research into people with schizophrenia paints a bleak picture. Recent data gathered by Canadian investigators showed that the suicide rate for people with schizophrenia spectrum disorders is 170 times higher than the general population. The study sorted through 20 years of population data on more than 75,000 patients, and was published in Schizophrenia Research.

Scientists haven’t been able to locate a genetic link to the disease, but discoveries recently made known in Nature Communications suggest a “brain signature” that could be involved. A laboratory at Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne) found that brain-activity patterns differ in people afflicted with schizophrenia as compared with healthy siblings and those with no family history of the disease. The paper posits that “Electroencephalogram microstates are a candidate endophenotype for schizophrenia.”

Karuna also is working with Karxt in dementia-related psychosis. A multi-cohort, placebo-controlled, inpatient phase Ib trial is evaluating safety and tolerability in healthy elderly volunteers is ongoing. The bid is designed to help choose the most appropriate dose and dose-titration schedule to carry forward. Top-line data are expected by the end of this year, although the firm is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and may end up pausing recruitment along the way.

The company decided to stop development of the product in pain. Inconclusive results came out of a phase Ib study testing the candidate in modulation of experimentally induced pain in healthy volunteers. An experiment called KAR-020 bore an intra-individual crossover design to evaluate objective and subjective pain measurements of Karxt and placebo in three skin conditions modeling nociceptive (normal skin), inflammatory (UVB-irradiated skin) and neuropathic (capsaicin-treated skin) pain in 24 subjects. “Pain had always been one of the most speculative areas in which to apply Karxt, since xanomeline has not historically been considered an analgesic compound,” Selvaraju noted in an August 6 report.