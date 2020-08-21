Exo Imaging Inc. closed a $40 million series B+ funding round that is earmarked to help with the development of a hand-held ultrasound device and cloud-based workflow software platform.

The funding follows a series B round in August 2019 that reeled in $35 million and brings the company’s total raise to nearly $100 million.

Exo, of Redwood City, Calif., is developing a hand-held ultrasound device that is intended to solve several imaging challenges, such as cost, portability, image quality, software constraints and the inability to image denser body compositions. By building on its piezoelectric micromachined ultrasound transducer technology, the company hopes to deliver a product that is affordable and portable enough to carry in the pockets of caregivers and clinicians.

Globally, the point-of-care ultrasound market is forecast to reach $1.5 billion in 2024 and grow at 9.5% annually, the company said, citing industry analyst Klein Biomedical Consultants. Hand-held ultrasound is predicted to lead the industry’s growth.

Exo CEO Sandeep Akkaraju noted that health care workers around the word face daunting challenges, including COVID-19 diagnosis and complications, cardiac emergencies and internal bleeding. However, they may not be able to see clearly in a patient whom they have only minutes to diagnose and treat. That’s where his company hopes to help.

Big names

Against that backdrop, a host of investors joined the round, with Fiscus Ventures and Reimagined Ventures – Magnetar Capital affiliates – and Action Potential Venture Capital leading the way. Additional participants were Tdk Ventures, Solasta Ventures and all previous investors, including Intel Capital, Applied Ventures, Bold Capital, Creative Ventures, Longevity Vision Fund, Nautilus Venture Partners, OSF Healthcare, Rising Tide Fund, Innovation Growth Ventures and Wanxiang.

“As both an emergency room physician and a venture capitalist, I know firsthand the transformative potential of the products that Exo is bringing to market,” said Ted Koutouzis of Fiscus and Reimagined Ventures, who also works as an emergency room doctor at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He noted that the company is focused is developing a product that delivers image quality and clean interface – something clinicians have long wanted.

“Ultimately, I think it boils down to two things,” Akkaraju told BioWorld when asked what has attracted such healthy investment in the company. “It’s about the bigger vision of the company to transform health care in a meaningful way. And to really make imaging and eventually therapeutics based on some of the technologies we’re working on available.”

The second part lies in the market opportunity. “We really believe that this is a new world. What we’re doing is similar to, say, where the PC world was in the 1970s or 1980s – saying that ‘hey, we’re going to have one of these devices in every home.’ And that’s going to happen eventually with where we’re taking this.” He added that these types of devices will be akin to a thermometer in a kitchen cabinet; however, the company currently is focused on medical providers – particularly frontline workers.

He also noted that it’s not only the developing world that experiences issues with imaging access. People living in rural areas of the U.S. also have difficulties, facing drives of 60 or 100 miles to obtain an image.

To that end, Akkaraju said that the company will be in the market next year, with the U.S. being the initial focus and other geographies following thereafter.

Looking ahead, the company is laser focused on getting its device to market. “Also, we’re building a really broad informatics platform,” and he confirmed that news about that offering will be coming in the next few months.

Background

Akkaraju’s desire to help people has an extensive background, going back to his grandparents in India, who set up a hospital to provide care. For his part, he spent time in West Africa, an experience that had a profound impact. “What really came out to me out there was the fact that Silicon Valley focuses on issues that ultimately sometimes don’t trickle down to places like Mali and Burkina Faso.”

One example is river blindness, which is entirely curable. However, getting medications to people in that region is challenging. With that in mind, Akkaraju said that any device his company develops must reach a broad range of people and be simple to use.