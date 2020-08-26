Allstar Health Brands Inc., of Markham, Ontario, and San Diego-based Tpt Global Tech Inc. have expanded their partnership for sales and marketing of the latter’s Quicklab Rapid COVID-19 testing lab modules. The newly signed nonexclusive distribution agreement for Canada and the U.S. adds to the companies’ existing nonexclusive distribution agreement for Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Anteotech Ltd., of Sydney, Australia, said it has developed proof-of-concept COVID-19 antigen and Flu A and B point-of-care lateral flow tests that can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza in less than 15 minutes. The tests utilize Anteotech’s Anteobind activated europium technology, providing higher sensitivity than currently available COVID-19 tests, according to the company. Anteotech is seeking strategic partnerships with medical device makers to expedite commercialization.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Cambridge Blockchain Inc. unveiled a new partnership with Zensark Technologies Pvt. Ltd., of Hyderabad, India. The partnership enables Cambridge Blockchain’s Tracelinks to offer an artificial intelligence-powered cough analyzer through Zensark’s Swaasa service.

Nashville-based Change Healthcare Inc. has acquired Prometheus Analytics from Altarum Institute, a nonprofit research and consulting organization headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. Prometheus Analytics is a reimbursement approach based on medical episodes. Financial terms of the deal – which Change Healthcare said supports the industry’s transition to value-based care – were not disclosed.

Consumermedical, of Norwell, Mass., has acquired InfiniteMD, a Boston-based virtual expert medical opinion platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Digital Diagnostics AG, of Mainz, Germany, has received approval from a German ethics committee and the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices to conduct clinical trials of its Digid Cantisense SARS-CoV-2 test in Germany. The aim of the trials is to demonstrate the reliability of the technology versus conventional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. The new test is particularly suitable for access control at airports and large events. Digital Diagnostics expects to complete the clinical evaluation of the Digid sensor and accompanying reading device in October 2020, with German approval of the rapid Cantisense test in short succession, pending positive results.

South San Francisco-based Freenome Inc. said its PREEMPT CRC registrational trial for a blood-based test to detect colon cancer has expanded to enroll patients from anywhere in the continental U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. The prospective trial is enrolling up to 14,000 individuals ages 45 to 85 who are also undergoing colonoscopy screening.

Ion Beam Applications S.A. (IBA), of Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium has signed a strategic licensing agreement with Cgn Nuclear Technology Development Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China, and its wholly owned subsidiary Cgn Dasheng Electron Accelerator Technology Co. Ltd., for the exclusive rights to IBA’s Proteusplus technology in China.

Auburn, Maine-based Kicteam Inc., which provides cleaning solutions for high-cost-of-failure environments and products such as electronic devices and fintech hardware, said it has acquired Teknipure, of Mesa, Ariz. Teknipure offers specialty cleaning solutions for biopharmaceutical, medical devices and advanced manufacturing markets. Financial details were not disclosed.

Machine Solutions Inc., of Flagstaff, Ariz., has acquired the assets and business of Crescent Design Inc. San Diego-based Crescent Design designs and manufactures proprietary hydraulic burst leak test equipment, associated accessories and other auxiliary equipment used in the manufacturing of medical devices. Financial details were not disclosed.

Following Edmonton, Alberta-based Primed Medical Products’ recent announcement on establishing a new major medical manufacturing facility in Canada, the company has revealed Cambridge, Ontario as the chosen location. The company said the facility will have sufficient capacity to produce all Canadian acute care’s normal surgical mask requirements with the ability to surge production significantly during pandemic or emergency events.

Renalytix AI plc, a New York-based, artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, said it has filed a submission seeking clearance of Kidneyintelx with the U.S. FDA. Kidneyintelx is designed to provide potentially crucial new information to health care providers, insurance payers and population health managers to support optimization of care delivery, improve patient outcomes and reduce the $120 billion annual cost of chronic and end-stage kidney disease to the U.S. health care system.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based SI-Bone Inc. said that Medica, one of the three largest commercial payers in Minnesota, published an exclusive, positive Ifuse coverage policy effective Aug. 19. Under the revised coverage policy, minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion is covered for the treatment of moderate-to-severe SI joint pain exclusively when the Ifuse implant system is used.

Sleepimage, a Denver-based technology company that offers cloud-based software as a medical device based on analyzing data collected with a single sensor to evaluate sleep quality and diagnose and manage sleep disorders in children and adults, will join the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation's Innovators' Network.

Vaxess Technologies Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based company developing the Mimix smart release patch, was awarded a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to integrate vaccine material into the Mimix patch and demonstrate the feasibility of this vaccination method. The amount of the award was not disclosed.

Napa, Calif.-based Verndari Inc. has received funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to support development of its Vaxipatch alternative vaccine technology. Under the terms of the cost-shared $1 million program, BARDA will provide 68% of the total funding and Verndari will cover the remainder.