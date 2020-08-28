The U.S. FDA posted a draft guidance for principles for selecting and using patient-reported outcome (PRO) instruments to be used in premarket evaluation of medical devices as well as the postmarket assessment of devices. The selection of a PRO should include consideration of whether the concept measured by the PRO is meaningful to patients, but sponsors should also consider whether a change in the concept would affect patient perception of that PRO. The draft spells out some best practices, including ensuring that the PRO is intelligible to patients, and the sponsor is encouraged to rely on existing PROs, including adjustments thereto, rather than devising an entirely novel PRO. The agency is taking feedback on the draft through under docket number FDA-2020-D-1564.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc., of Wayne, N.J., has agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve allegations that its former Viztek LLC subsidiary had fraudulently obtained certification for an electronic health record system, resulting in the inappropriate payment of claims. The qui tam case is premised on whistleblower litigation, U.S. ex rel. Leighsa Wilson v. Viztek Inc., et al, which was decided in New Jersey district court, alleged that Viztek caused providers to falsely attest that the EHR system was compliant with Medicare incentive programs. The relator received 20% of the proceeds.

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) said its Sept. 3-4 meeting will take up several issues, including the changes to the clinical lab fee schedule under the ongoing rate reset dictated by the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014. MedPAC will also review telehealth in Medicare, including “whether and how to permanently expand telehealth” in the Medicare program. BioWorld will cover the meeting in an upcoming issue.

The U.S. Agency for Healthcare Quality and Research said the number of hospital inpatient stays paid under Medicare Advantage programs rose more than 45% between 2009 and 2017, while the inflation-adjusted aggregate cost of those stays rose 68%. However, those numbers for traditional Medicare programs rose only 12.2% and 1.9%, respectively, although the average length and cost of stay were similar across the two program areas. Medicare Advantage admissions for heart failure numbered 140,000 in 2017, at an average cost of $11,800 and an average stay of 5.3 days, while the same set of measures for traditional Medicare programs were nearly 273,000 admissions, $11,700, and 5.3 days.