Bright days are ahead for China’s biopharmaceutical sector, which is getting a reset from the efforts to tackle COVID-19 through innovation and advancements.

“I'm consciously optimistic about the fact that cross-border deals will continue,” Stella Xu, managing director, Quan Capital, from Shanghai, China said during a panel discussion at the Chinabio Partnering Forum, which took place online.

“We've seen a pretty robust recovery in the first half of this year,” said Chinabio founder Greg Scott, who hosted a panel on the outlook for investment in China’s biopharma sector.

For Xu, the improving innovation quality in China’s drug development sector, as well as the improving environment for health care as a whole in China, create interesting investment opportunities with high growth potential.

“We haven't seen significant changes in investment activities. We actually continue to make cross-border type of deals,” she said.

Nisa Leung, managing partner at Qiming Venture Partners, from Beijing, shares Xu´s optimism regarding investments in the sector in China.

“Last year … we were seeing that cross-border investments had a drop of 70% or 80% [from] the year before. But we are really seeing a surge. We are still seeing a lot of deals trying to raise Chinese funds and vice versa, and we've actually made a couple of investments in the U.S.,” she said.

This despite rising political tensions between Beijing and Washington, all the speakers were confident that fundamentals will overcome and that the biotech sector will continue to benefit from capital exchanges between China and Western countries like the U.S.

“Hopefully the fundamentals will eventually win over the temporary political dynamic,” said Xu.

Xu said that in 2018, “we actually deployed more capital than ever.”

The 2019 drop was due to the intense investment period in 2018. “It is natural that you have to pull back, but the long-term trend is still very clear,” said Yi Shi, managing partner at Lilly Asia Ventures, of Shanghai.

And Chinese venture capital firms are eager to invest in early stage projects and companies. Such investments are more reliable than in previous decades, given the speed at which early stage projects are evolving.

“From the very beginning, early stage investing in company incubation in China is an important component of our strategy,” said Xu. “We believe that funding the right people, the right teams, and then building the teams with the right strategy and support of experienced investors is a fit with our strength, and we have been very active and continue to do so, incubating early stage innovative companies in different platforms, trying to hopefully grow the next unicorns in the future.”

Both Quan Capital and Lilly Asia Ventures are looking to fund early stage projects in China.

“We are still very interested in early stage deals. We are more interested than ever in early stage deals,” said Shi.

“Ten years ago, when we invested in early stage companies, our assumption was that we had to wait maybe for 10 or 15 years, for the company to launch a product ... now they have more options. Now the options are much bigger than before and that creates a better business case for early stage deals,” he explained.

And while oncology captures a great part of assets invested in China`s biopharma sector, funds are also scouting for investing opportunities in China in other diseases, such as diabetes, and even rare or orphan diseases.

“In terms of disease areas, in addition to oncology, we are happy investing in infectious diseases, as well as rare diseases,” said Xu. “Rare diseases are an interesting case. We`ve seen a lot of tech advancement and what is also important is that for China there is an increasing awareness and the government is also providing a lot of financial support and policy support.”

For Qiming Partners, “Diabetes is also an interesting area. We see that this is an area that is growing very well. Nine percent of the population has diabetes in China. We will continue looking at different therapeutic areas,” said Leung.

Meanwhile, some skepticism can be seen in the funds when it comes to investing in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, or in biotech developed with AI.

“We pay very close attention to the development of AI applied to the biomed industry,” said Shi. “When I ask the question (of AI) to the traditional biotech and pharma companies, nobody dares to say that it is fake. But I also don't hear anybody who comes out saying that AI is going to revolutionize how drug discovery is being done. But I think AI holds potential, great potential and for that reason, we are monitoring.”