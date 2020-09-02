Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., of New York, appointed Anthony P. Waclawski executive vice president, global head of regulatory affairs.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va., appointed Jane H. Hollingsworth to its board. She will also join the nominating and corporate governance, compensation and audit committees.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc., of Norcross, Ga., appointed Joel Lewis CEO and president. It also named Richard Zordani and Elissa Schwartz to its board.

Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas, appointed William Gannon vice president of regulatory affairs.

Immunovia AB, of Lund, Sweden, appointed Hans Christian Pedersen vice president of strategy and business development.

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York, appointed Anna Eramo chief medical officer.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Lisa M. Olson chief scientific officer and Kevin B. Johnson senior vice president, head of regulatory and quality.

Metacrine Inc., of San Diego, appointed Catherine Lee senior vice president, general counsel and Theresa Lowry vice president, human resources.

Promethera Biosciences SA, of Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, appointed Zimeng Dong, Alain Parthoens and Etienne Sokal to an executive committee which will collectively exercise the function of CEO. Sokal was also named chair of its board.

Rewind Therapeutics NV, of Leuven, Belgium, appointed Kees Been to its board.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif., appointed Mardi C. Dier executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, appointed Janet Napolitano to its board.