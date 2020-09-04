With the PDUFA date for relugolix against prostate cancer (PC) growing nearer and data in castration resistance-free (CRF) patients closer still, Myovant Sciences GmbH aims to wring more from the oral, once-daily gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist, studying it in uterine fibroids (UF) and endometriosis.

Basel, Switzerland-based Myovant's NDA for relugolix to treat PC has been accepted for priority review with a decision expected by Dec. 20. The CRF results from the 1,100-patient phase III Hero study will roll out later this quarter.

In May, Myovant, shares of which are majority-owned by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., submitted an NDA for relugolix in UF, based on data from two phase III experiments, Liberty 1 and 2, and an extension. The drug could launch in that indication during the second quarter of next year. In April and June, Myovant unveiled findings from two phase III studies trying relugolix in endometriosis, called Spirit 1 and 2. One-year data from an extension are due in the first quarter of 2021, and will become part of the NDA filing.

It all adds up to a story that Wall Street may have overlooked in the past. Evercore ISI analyst Josh Schimmer deemed the stock “one of the most undervalued in biopharma” in a report last month and Cowen’s Phil Nadeau agreed Aug. 11 that the shares deserve better – but the situation is starting to change.

There’s history to suggest a GnRH antagonist such as relugolix, which has proved its mettle in PC already, could work better than an agonist such as Lupron Depot (leuprolide), from North Chicago-based Abbvie Inc., in the CRF segment. In late 2008, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Parsippany, N.J., won the FDA’s nod for injectable Firmagon (degarelix) in PC, and Ferring’s 620-patient phase III trial comparing the compound to Lupron turned up some encouraging signals. Research indicates follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) may fuel PC, and antagonists are known to knock down FSH more thoroughly than agonists.

If the CRF data from Hero pan out, Myovant should be able to grab more of the market and maybe price its relugolix higher, but even if they disappoint, the drug’s profile should make it a winner. Schimmer calls it a “tails you win, heads you win” scenario. Specifically, without good results in the CRF segment, he foresees a 20% market share with $20,000 annual pricing and about $1 billion in peak sales. With solid CRF findings, the market share could go to 30%, with $25,000 annual pricing and $1.9 billion in peak sales. “GnRH agonists and antagonists are a foundation of prostate cancer treatment across different disease stages and settings, and no oral antagonist options exist today nor are [any] in development,” he pointed out in a report last month.

Orilissa’s weak points

The endometriosis indication is important, too, though questions persist about the market opportunity there. Abbvie’s Orilissa (elagolix), the first and only oral GnRH antagonist, was cleared for endometriosis by the FDA in July 2018 but has not seen impressive sales. “I know a lot of people do have questions surrounding the slow uptake of Orilissa,” Myovant CEO Lynn Seely said during a June conference call with investors regarding the Spirit 1 data. “They have two doses out there today – a low dose, 150 mg once a day; and a higher dose, 200 mg twice a day – which have different durations of use, [with] the high dose limited to six months in duration.” Adele Gulfo, interim chief commercial officer, said there’s “still significant unmet need. We know that, in general, physicians need a compelling reason to change their prescribing habits. And to be honest, Orilissa did not have the profile they were looking for, and they're just generally apathetic about using it.”

Orilissa was discovered and advanced through the clinic by Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., then co-developed from phase III to approval in partnership with Abbvie in a $575 million deal that provided Abbvie with global commercialization rights. The drug causes a dose-dependent decrease in bone mineral density (BMD) that may not reverse completely following treatment, which is why the high-dose period is limited. Gulfo also cited a sales hitch with the Abbvie drug. “Our competitive intelligence suggested that many of the ob/gyn offices were just not equipped to handle the prior authorizations that were required for Orilissa. We've already been working hard on that issue, and we're confident we will deliver both the tools and the support that these offices will need so that patients will have unencumbered access to relugolix combination when it's approved.”

In UF, relugolix could succeed where others arguably haven’t. In July, Geneva-based Obseva SA’s top-line data from the pivotal phase III studies known as Primrose 1 and 2 with GnRH antagonist Yselty (linzagolix) were deemed positive by the company, but shares lost almost half their value. Primrose 1 scored statistically significant and clinically meaningful results across primary and key secondary endpoints at week 24, while Primrose 2 turned up sustained efficacy and continued safety at week 52 in women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to UF. Investors probably hoped for improvement in BMD parameters with Primrose 1 as compared to Primrose 2; data from the latter had been disclosed last December. Also weighed skeptically was the placebo-adjusted response rate vs. absolute response. J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph said in an Aug. 14 report that he anticipates regulatory submissions to the EMA and FDA in the fourth quarter of this year and the first half of next, respectively. “Longer-term BMD data from Primrose-1 (52-week follow-up) could better inform linzagolix’s potential to secure a UF label recommendation beyond six months,” he noted.