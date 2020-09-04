The U.S. FDA posted the final guidance for use of ISO 10993-1 for biological evaluation of medical devices, the scope of which is limited to evaluation and testing within a risk management process. The guidance overwrites a guidance of the same purpose posted in 2016, although the FDA noted that it may update the guidance per updates to 10993 by the International Standards Organization. ISO posted a 2018 update to the standard in August 2018.

The FDA will convene an Oct. 27, 2020, virtual meeting to discuss the next medical device user fee schedule (MDFUA V), which will go into force as of fiscal 2023. The agency said those who wish to present at the meeting must register by Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern time.