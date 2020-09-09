DUBLIN – Shares in Amryt Pharma plc surged by more than 36% Sept. 9 on news that Filsuvez (AP-101, Oleogel-S10) attained the primary endpoint of a phase III trial in epidermolysis bullosa (EB). The Dublin-based firm now plans to complete a rolling NDA submission by the end of the first quarter in 2021 and to seek a priority review from the FDA. That means the drug, which has FDA fast-track and rare pediatric disease designations, could become available by late 2021. In parallel, Amryt will also seek accelerated approval in Europe.

Amryt’s London-listed stock (AIM:AMYT) closed 218 pence (US$1.68), after trading as high as 250 pence. On Nasdaq, shares (AMYT) closed Wednesday at $13.50, up $2.42, or 22%.

Joe Wiley, co-founder and CEO, Amryt

The double-blinded, placebo-controlled study, which Amryt has touted as the largest ever phase III trial in EB, recruited 223 patients with severe disease, including 156 pediatric patients. The trial involved 58 clinical sites in 28 countries. EB, which can be caused by mutations in at least 18 genes involved in skin structure and skin integrity, is characterized by the occurrence of painful, persistent blisters and sores in response to any form of contact. “This is called the worst disease you’ve never heard of,” Amryt co-founder and CEO Joe Wiley told BioWorld.

Participants were assigned, in a 1-to-1 ratio, to the drug treatment arm or the control arm and treated for three months. All participants who completed the blinded part of the study enrolled onto a 24-month open-label extension study.

Filsuvez comprises a birch bark extract, which contains the active ingredient betulin. It is formulated in a sunflower oil gel; patients in the control group received vehicle gel without active substance. All wounds were treated but a target wound, of 10cm2 to 50cm2 in size and between three weeks and nine months in duration, was chosen for the primary analysis. The primary endpoint was defined as the proportion of patients achieving first complete closure of the target wound within 45±7 days of treatment. That endpoint was met with statistical significance (p=0.013). “That’s important because we’re seeking approval on a single pivotal study,” Wiley said.

The study did not attain statistical significance on six key secondary endpoints, however, including time to first complete closure of the target wound within 90±7 days of treatment and other measures of wound healing and severity, “often because there wasn’t enough data,” Wiley said. It did see positive trends in the data it received. But the company is still waiting on further data that will enable additional analyses to be performed. The company did not see any safety concerns, he said. A fuller picture of the drug’s potential in EB will emerge in late October when the company plans to present the data in full.

Amryt’s case for the drug is helped by the extremely high unmet medical need in EB. The current standard of care is minimal. “I’ve called it medieval before,” Wiley said. “Wrap them in bandages and send them home.” No drug has ever been approved for the condition. Betulin is not disease-modifying but acts by promoting the differentiation and migration to the skin of skin progenitor cells.

Amryt plans to commercialize the product itself. “We have the commercial engine and infrastructure deployed and waiting,” Wiley said. The company has a sales and marketing presence in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, following its acquisition last year of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Amryt has guided fiscal year revenues of $170 million to $175 million for its existing business. It is generating cash and has $67 million on its balance sheet. The Aegerion deal added a substantial debt load to its balance sheet. An FDA approval of Filsuvez would enable it to apply for a pediatric review voucher, which could generate about $100 million in a third-party sale. Amryt has not disclosed revenue expectations for Filsuvez, but one analyst has forecast peak sales of $258 million in 2026.

Gene therapies targeting EB

There are an estimated 500,000 people living with EB around the world. About 70% have a milder form of the condition, EB simplex. The patients treated on the present trial had either dystrophic EB or junctional EB (apart from two EB simplex patients who were recruited early, before the trial’s protocol was amended to focus on severe patients only). Recruitment was stopped shy of the original 250-patient target, but a sensitivity analysis had no impact on the primary endpoint analysis, Amryt’s chief medical officer, Mark Sumeray, told a conference call audience.

Most pipeline competition for Filsuvez comes from gene therapy. Exton, Penn.-based Castle Creek Biosciences Inc. is in an open-label phase III study in 24 recessive dystrophic EB patients with FCX-007 (debcoemagene autoficel). The treatment comprises autologous fibroblasts engineered ex vivo to express COL7A1, which encodes type VII collagen. They are delivered by intradermal injection.

Pittsburgh-based Krystal Biotech Inc. is also in phase III with a collagen-restoration gene therapy treatment. Beremagene geperpavec comprises a topically delivered, replication-incompetent herpes simplex 1 (HSV-1) vector encoding COL7A1. It is being evaluated in 30 patients.

Amryt is in preclinical development with a nonviral gene therapy program, AP-103, it in-licensed from University College Dublin. It involves the topical delivery of COL7A1 in a synthetic vector based on a polymer called highly branched poly (beta-amino ester). A first clinical trial is 12 to 18 months away.