LONDON – With just four months to go until Brexit is activated, the start of September finally saw the med-tech industry get official guidance on the licensing regime for medical devices in the U.K. once the Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency (MHRA) becomes the standalone regulator Jan. 1, 2021.

Leaving the EU was meant to result in a bonfire of red tape, but in fact companies now face additional U.K. requirements. The situation is further complicated because different rules will apply when placing medical devices on the market in Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland) compared with Northern Ireland.

The divergence within the U.K. arises because in order to avoid a hard land border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, a de facto border has been placed in the Irish Sea.

As a result, Northern Ireland in effect remains part of the EU single market. The CE mark will continue to be recognized, and the EU Medical Device Regulation and the In Vitro Device Regulation, due to come into effect in May 2021 and May 2022, respectively, will apply there.

Meanwhile, in Great Britain, companies will need to get a new approval, the U.K. Conformity Assessed (UKCA) mark, in order to market devices. In place of EU notified bodies, UKCA marks will be awarded by U.K. conformity assessment bodies. These will be designated by the MHRA; however, existing EU notified bodies based in the U.K. will automatically be transferred across to the U.K. register.

Manufacturers that currently have a conformity assessment from a U.K. notified body will have to get a new certificate from an EU notified body to market products in the EU.

In the U.K., the MHRA is granting some leeway, in that manufacturers of lower risk class II and III devices will be allowed to continue to use CE marks until June 30, 2023. EU notified body approvals also will be recognized for goods placed on the market in Great Britain until June 30, 2023.

Higher risk products, such as active implantable devices and certain IVDs, must be registered with the MHRA before April 30, 2021. There are other deadlines of Aug. 31, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021, depending on the risk class of a product.

To comply, companies based outside the U.K. will need to appoint a responsible person to place goods on the market in Great Britain.

From July 2023, all devices marketed in Great Britain must have a UKCA mark. Devices sold in Northern Ireland can have both a CE mark and a UKCA mark, but products with dual markings cannot be placed on the EU27 market.

Both U.K. and European med-tech trade bodies have called for there to be mutual recognition for devices. Further, both the EU and the U.K. government have expressed interest in ensuring this, but with the clock ticking and no agreement on the future trading relationship in sight, this is looking increasingly unlikely.

In a Sept. 2 speech to the Institute of International and European Affairs, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said, “British negotiators are still seeking continuity in many areas,” but the EU cannot agree to this without, “meaningful horizontal dispute settlement [mechanisms]” and “robust and credible mechanisms to avoid trade distortions and unfair competitive advantages.”

Barnier gave a pessimistic assessment of the likelihood that this will be achieved, saying the U.K. has not engaged constructively on these conditions. “As you know, the pandemic does not stop the Brexit clock ticking. ... We must have a final agreement by the end of October if we are to have a new partnership in place by January 2021,” he said.

For now, industry is nowhere near knowing whether the new regulatory system being introduced in the U.K. will be aligned with the rest of Europe, because the MHRA statement on how it will regulate devices from Jan. 21, 2021 makes no mention of this.

The MHRA will assume full responsibility for medical devices six months after an independent review condemned the agency’s failure to take seriously concerns raised by patients about harms they had suffered from unsafe medical devices.

The report of the Medicines and Medical Devices Safety review pointed to a lack of effective postmarketing surveillance and recommended “substantial revision” of the MHRA.

In its statement post-January 2021 oversight, the MHRA acknowledged the importance of “strengthened regulations” that do more to protect patients and said, “We are committed to improving the standards and scrutiny of medical devices that reach U.K. patients.”

This will be enabled through new powers currently being created in a Medicines and Medical Devices bill. It includes mechanisms to track the use of medical devices against patient records and the setting up of a national medical devices information system. It also consolidates the power of the MHRA to step in and recall a medical device if a manufacturer fails to do so, as well as to warn the public about safety concerns.

The MHRA will consult the industry on its proposed regulatory regime over the next couple of months. This will be followed by a formal consultation. “We have the opportunity to develop a robust, world-leading regulatory regime for medical devices,” the MHRA said in its statement.