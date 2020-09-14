In brain research, neurons have long been the stars of the show. But that status is in part because they are flashiest.

Neurons communicate electrically, and listening in on their conversations or joining the conversation through electrical stimulation has been possible a long time. The first electroencephalogram was taken in 1924, and the frog nervous system was first used to study electricity in the late 18th century.

Any given cell in the brain, though, is unlikely to be a neuron. They make up roughly 10% of the cell population of the brain, far outnumbered by other cells that are often considered supportive, but have their own important roles to play in brain function and dysfunction.

After the oligodendrocytes that form insulating myelin, astrocytes are the most common cell type in the CNS. And it has been clear for some time now that they are a critical component of the brain’s information processing infrastructure.

Just as neuronal networks are connected via synapses, astrocytes are connected to those neuronal networks, and to each other, via multiple connections.

“Information processing in the brain is now viewed as neuro-glial crosstalk,” Nathalie Rouach told the audience at the 2020 annual meeting of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP), held virtually from Sept. 12 – 15, 2020.

While astrocytes’ role in information processing has been appreciated for some time, more recently, it has become clear that just like the concept of neuron, “astrocyte” encompasses many different cell types with as many functions.

At a session titled “Beyond the neuron-centric paradigm: targeting astrocytes and neuroglial interactions in CNS disorders,” Rouach, a professor at INSERM, and colleagues from industry and academia gave insight into astrocytes’ roles in neurodegenerative diseases, trauma and memory formation.

Astrocytes can take up factors that are important for neuronal metabolism, but also those that control excitability, directly and indirectly affecting neuronal activity.

One of the co-chairs of the session was Mathieu Charveriat, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Theranexus SAS. Theranexus is focused on targeting connexins, proteins that form gap junctions between astrocytes (and many other cell types).

Targeting connexins affects “the size of astrocytic networks and in the end, neuronal responsivity to drugs,” Charveriat told the audience at ECNP. Theranexus is harnessing those effects to develop therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease (PD), in which the company reported positive phase II data earlier this year for its THN-201 in excessive sleepiness in PD patients.

Rouach’s group has demonstrated that connexins play a role in epileptic seizures, and Theranexus itself is also testing THN-201 in neuropathic pain and Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

In preclinical studies, the team has shown that THN-201 could restore working memory in mice. Separately, THN-201’s two components, Aricept (donepezil, Pfizer Inc.) and mefloquine, had no effects on working memory performance in the animals.

Pierre Magistretti, dean of biological and environmental sciences at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, described a different way of targeting astrocytes to affect memory performance, namely by focusing on their metabolic properties.

While neurons meet their energy needs mostly through oxidative phosphorylation, astrocytes do so through glycolysis, which does not require oxygen and produces lactate.

Magistretti described an astrocyte-neuron “lactate shuttle” that is required for the formation of long-term memories, both aversive ones formed in the hippocampus, and appetite ones formed in the amygdala.

What is as yet unclear is whether the lactate is merely an additional energy source for the neurons, or plays a more complex role.

In the final talk of the session, Ina-Beate Wanner, an associate research neuroscientist at the University of California at Los Angeles, discussed the role of astrocytes in neurotrauma.

There are an estimated 64 million to 74 million cases of neurotrauma globally a year, she said.

Wanner and her team study trauma processes in a dish, subjecting astrocytes to stretching forces that are meant to model the deformations that occur during an injury. The in vitro model allows the researchers to look at protein changes after injury – what Wanner referred to as the “traumatome” in her talk – with the ultimate goal of developing a blood test for concussions.

In other work, her lab is exploring the adenosine agonist AST-004, in partnership with Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals Inc., for the reduction of cell death after brain trauma.

Wanner, too, focused on metabolic aspects of the astrocyte-neuronal connection, along with the astrocytic connection to blood vessels.

Astrocytes have what she described as “very fine arms wrapping around blood vessels,” forming part of a neurovascular unit that provides metabolites to neurons.